Kerry’s James O’Donoghue announces his retirement from inter-county football

James O’Donoghue has announced his retirement from inter-county football, explaining that he felt he wasn’t contributing to the Kerry set-up.

2014 All-Stars footballer of the year O’Donoghue is just 31-years-old, but has struggled considerably with injuries over the last few years and has failed to reach the same heights of the early days of his career.

O’Donoghue announced his decision on Off The Ball and revealed that he had decided to call time of his inter-county career last year, but waited until today to make his decision public.

James O’Donoghue calls time on his inter-county career.

“It’s all over, it’s all over bar the shouting. Last year, I was fighting an uphill battle. Realistically, I stepped away from the panel just before the going got very serious because I wasn’t really contributing,” O’Donoghue said.

“I told them at that stage that I was retiring but because Kerry were going too well, we decided not to put out a statement and throw all the good vibes out of the camp. So we just kept it under wraps.

“It’s a painful one, it’s definitely something that’s going to be hard, but it’s the right thing.”

EXCLUSIVE: James O’Donoghue announces his retirement from inter-county football and joins The @FootballPod_GAA as co-host 🤝 The @Kerry_Official legend and 2014 Footballer of the Year reveals all on the latest episode of The Football Pod ☞ https://t.co/vFK7qNqtqw pic.twitter.com/3fbzWutV3Z — Off The Ball (@offtheball) January 25, 2022

The Kerry star was brilliant in his early days.

Although his time with Kerry won’t have ended as he would have liked, as injuries hampered his last few seasons of inter-county football, O’Donoghue can be particularly proud with how he burst onto the scene.

O’Donoghue was named in the All Stars team for the first time in 2013 and was again selected in the All-Stars team the following year, as well as being named as the footballer of the year for his efforts in Kerry’s All-Ireland triumph.

The Killarney Legion club man maintained his form in 2015, although his three points were unable to see the Kingdom past Dublin in that year’s All-Ireland final, injuries started to derail his football career soon after, as he struggled to get back to his best.

Read More About: james o'donoghue, kerry gaa