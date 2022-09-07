Kerry feature heavily in 2022 PwC All-Stars football nominations

Kerry’s All-Ireland winning team has been well rewarded in the 2022 PwC All-Stars football nominations with 12 players represented.

Footballers from 11 different counties have been nominated for All-Stars this year, with 12 from Kerry, eight from Galway, seven from Derry, six from Dublin, five from Armagh, two from Cork and one each from Clare, Kildare, Limerick, Mayo and Monaghan.

Three players have been nominated for each of the PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards.

For the Footballer of the Year award, Kerry’s David Clifford has been nominated, alongside Galway duo Shane Walsh and Cillian McDaid.

Derry’s Ethan Doherty, Dublin’s Lee Gannon and Galway’s Jack Glynn have been nominated for the Young Player of the Year award after their efforts in this year’s championship.

The PwC All-Stars will be presented on Friday, October 28th. The football awards will be announced 24 hours before the event, while the hurling team will be announced on the night.

PwC All-Stars Football Nominations 2022.

Goalkeepers

Ethan Rafferty (Armagh)

Shane Ryan (Kerry)

Evan Comerford (Dublin)

Defenders

Jason Foley (Kerry)

Tadhg Morley (Kerry)

Brian Ó Beaglaoich (Kerry)

Graham O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

Gavin White (Kerry)

Liam Silke (Galway)

Seán Kelly (Galway)

John Daly (Galway)

Chrissy McKaigue (Derry)

Conor McCluskey (Derry)

Brendan Rogers (Derry)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

Jarlath Óg Burns (Armagh)

Seán Powter (Cork)

Cian Sheehan (Limerick)

Midfielders

Paul Conroy (Galway)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Conor Glass (Derry)

Gareth McKinless (Derry)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Jack Barry (Kerry)

Forwards

David Clifford (Kerry)

Seán O’Shea (Kerry)

Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

Stephen O’Brien (Kerry)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

Damian Comer (Galway)

Robert Finnerty (Galway)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Stefan Campbell (Armagh)

Rory Grugan (Armagh)

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Shane McGuigan (Derry)

Ethan Doherty (Derry)

Ben McCormack (Kildare)

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Stephen Sherlock (Cork)

Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year nominees

David Clifford (Kerry)

Cillian McDaid (Galway)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Lee Gannon (Dublin)

Ethan Doherty (Derry)

Jack Glynn (Galway)

