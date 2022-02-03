Ken Hogan pays tribute to Pádraic Maher after ‘shock’ retirement

Former Tipperary goalkeeper and manager Ken Hogan has paid tribute to the retiring Pádraic Maher, who has left “big boots to fill” in the Premier County.

Maher’s retirement announcement came as a shock, having said just last month that he felt he still had something to offer Tipperary for the year ahead, but the Thurles Sarsfields club man has called time on his career due to medical advice.

The 32-year-old has been a stalwart of Tipperary hurling for many years, having made his senior inter-county debut back in 2009 and played a crucial role in three All-Ireland Hurling Championship triumphs.

Hogan was speaking at the launch of the Allianz Hurling League and admitted that he was shocked to learn of Maher’s retirement.

“It seemed to be a very sudden announcement. Nobody seemed to know anything about it. Typical Paudie, the first people to know were the players themselves. He put the message – Brian told me – into the group,” Hogan said.

“So he just sent the message into the Whatsapp group early yesterday morning, announcing his retirement and he explained to the lads that on medical grounds he had to go. Obviously, the first lads to know had to be his teammates. It was a huge shock to everybody. It was a huge shock to the management as well.

“Everybody is just coming to terms with it now and looking forward to the future. From Paudie’s point of view, people would have been contemplating what was going to happen this year. Was he going to play? Up to very recently, he was going to play.

“But on medical advice, particularly with your spine and your spinal cord and the vertebrae in your neck and things like that, discs and ruptured discs and things like that, the medical advice was he shouldn’t engage in contact sport.

“It’s a huge blow to us all. Particularly for Paudie and Thurles Sarsfields, and looking at our scheme of things for Tipperary. So big boots to fill.”

Changes in inter-county hurling over the decades.

Hogan played in the very first year of Allianz’ sponsorship of the National Hurling League 30 years ago, while his son Brian is currently playing with Tipperary’s senior hurling team.

Things have changed massively in inter-county hurling since the elder Hogan last played, and the former Tipperary goalkeeper believes that the sport may have changed for the worse in some aspects.

“National League games weren’t really taken that seriously at all. You played the game, there was a social aspect afterwards to the match,” Hogan explained.

“We often spoke about going down to Wexford, to Enniscorthy, to Belfield, and playing matches there. I don’t think we ever beat Wexford until the end of my career. We never beat Wexford down there. But by God, you’d get a céad míle fáilte afterwards.

“You’d go down to Murphy Floods Hotel afterwards, and the craic was mighty. A few of us even ended up coming home on a Monday morning. That’s how good a welcome you’d get. From that perspective, you see the lads now, the commitment they put into it, and they’re so committed in the way they approach the game.

“I saw Jurgen Klopp coming off the bus last week after Liverpool playing a game, and he gave a few bottles of beer to lads that were outside looking in.

“If a Tipperary team bus or a Kilkenny or Limerick team bus had bottles of beer on it, and lads were swigging a few bottles, it would be absolute mayhem. It would be all over the airwaves.

“But in the GAA scene, it’s taken so seriously at this stage, sometimes maybe to the detriment of the enjoyment and the overall satisfaction you get out of the game.”

