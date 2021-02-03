Jonny Cooper went to England’s Owen Farrell for career advice

Dublin Gaelic football star Jonny Cooper has revealed he sat down with England rugby captain Owen Farrell for career advice in 2018.

Cooper has had an incredibly successful career to date, winning seven All-Ireland’s already at the age of 31.

The Na Fianna club man had already experienced great success in Dublin in 2018, but revealed on The Sideline Live podcast that he was still eager to take his game to the next level.

“Obviously we’re missing our support & friends & families here with us for obvious reasons. So this is very much for them!” Jonny Cooper spoke to DubsTV, after Dublin claimed the 2020 All-Ireland title tonight 🏆💙 Full chat ➡️ https://t.co/g5kCqPnR2P#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/nhADOeXQpJ — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) December 19, 2020

To do so, he embarked on a self-funded trip to the Saracens camp in north London, to seek advice from the young British and Irish Lion.

“I flew over to London, took a taxi up to their grounds, watched their session and next thing I know I’m in a cafe 20 minutes down the road with Owen Farrell for an hour and a half, two hours, talking about all sorts of different things,” Cooper said.

“That type of thing, the captain of England at 25 or 26, and he’s obviously done lots since then, he’s a massive role model and that type of a thing and you obviously get a bounce from that.

“It’s not that I didn’t believe I had something to offer but I was going there very much with a, ‘What can I pull in to me, to help my team-mates?’

“Whereas I guess he had the kind of the same thing in mind and I’m not surprised given his level of performance,” Cooper commented.

It wasn’t the first time Cooper went outside of his sport for advice, with the Dub previously spending time within the Leinster and Munster rugby environments, as well as shadowing Aussie rules side Richmond.

‘It’s a bit of an addiction’

The two-time All Star winner has already turned his focus to the 2021 season with Dublin, describing his desire to succeed as an “addiction”.

He said: “Dublin has been successful, but at the same time there’s been very small and fine margins in some of them cases so I would say there’s a bit of luck and the more you win the more it becomes a bit of a habit.

“And if you like, it’s a bit of an addiction, for want of a better word. Preparation is a never-ending chase which is part and parcel and it’s oneof the aspects which I enjoy most.

“Just because you won in 2020 or you played in 2020, there’s no right that you’ll do the same the following season.”

Read More About: dublin gaa, jonny cooper, owen farrell, saracens