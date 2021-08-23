Ex-Dublin footballer Johnny Magee criticises Cian Lynch for judo throw in hurling final

Former Dublin footballer Johnny Magee has criticised Limerick hurler Cian Lynch for a judo-type throw on Cork’s Tim O’Mahony.

Limerick star Lynch was outstanding in Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final against Cork, and picked up the man of the match award for what was a one-sided encounter at Croke Park.

Lynch has received plenty of well-earned praise for his role, and has been named as The Sunday Game’s hurler of the year as a result, but former Dublin player Magee wasn’t impressed with one incident the Limerick man was involved in.

The Patrickswell club man grabbed Cork’s O’Mahony by the arm in the second half, before flipping him over his back and onto his head, in an off the ball incident.

Isn’t it Gas if a Dublin player had of done what Cian Lynch just did there would be uproar all over the place. Cork player could of easily broke his neck here #OneRuleForOne&OneRuleForAnother pic.twitter.com/9xTDEUkXHw — Johnny Magee (@JohnnyMagee06) August 22, 2021

Johnny Magee on the Cian Lynch incident.

Magee took to Twitter to discuss the incident, and argued that there would have been “uproar” if a Dublin player had been involved in something similar.

“Isn’t it gas if a Dublin player had done what Cian Lynch just did there would be uproar all over the place,” Magee tweeted.

“Cork player could have easily broke his neck here. One rule for one and one rule for another.”

Comparison to the John Small shoulder.

Magee, who played for Dublin between 1997 and 2007 as well as managing the Wicklow footballers for three years, is seemingly referencing John Small’s shoulder on Eoghan McLaughlin, which came under widespread criticism on social media.

Mayo’s McLaughlin was left in need of surgery from Small’s shoulder after fracturing his jaw in two places, and although Cork’s O’Mahony was unhurt by the incident with Lynch, it must be said that he did land on his head in a dangerous manner.

O’Mahony did appear to grab Lynch from behind before the Limerick man threw him over his back, although the Cork hurler certainly came off the worse from the pair’s exchange.

