Johnny Coen announces inter-county retirement after 12 years with Galway

Johnny Coen has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling after a 12-year stint in the maroon and white of Galway.

The Loughrea man has decided to call time on his inter-county career at the age of 31, having made his senior debut for Galway back in 2011.

Coen won the All-Stars young hurler of the year award in 2012, played a crucial role in Galway’s All-Ireland Championship triumph in 2017 and last came on as a substitute for his county in this year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Limerick.

That has proven to be Coen’s last appearance for Galway, as the 31-year-old has announced his inter-county retirement on Twitter.

“It’s been a huge honour and privilege to play senior hurling with Galway. Now the time has come to retire from inter-county after 12 years in the maroon and white,” Coen announced.

“It’s been some journey from corner-back to corner-forward and everything in between. I would like to thank my wife Meadhbh, my wonderful family, and friends for their constant support over the years.

“We have all enjoyed the journey and have covered every corner of Ireland with the maroon and white.

“I’ve been privileged to share a dressing room with so many wonderful players and work with great people and management teams along the way which I am forever grateful.”

RETIREMENT.

It’s been some journey 🇶🇦🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/zsR10qEyey — Johnny coen (@Johnnycoen10) December 20, 2022

The Tribesman will continue with Loughrea.

Coen will continue to play club hurling with Loughrea, something which he says he hopes to do for “many more years”.

“Finally, I am fortunate to be part of an incredible GAA club in Loughrea and look forward to continuing my career in the blue and yellow for many more years to come,” Coen wrote.

Loughrea haven’t won a Galway Senior Hurling Championship title since 2006, a wait which Coen will hope to end in the years ahead, having played and lost in multiple county finals with his club.

