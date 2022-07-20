John Mullane recalls Waterford’s unorthodox build-up to disastrous 2008 All-Ireland final

John Mullane has recalled Waterford’s unorthodox build-up to their 2008 All-Ireland Hurling final encounter with Kilkenny.

Waterford had battled their way to the decider in Croke Park, as they beat Antrim, Offaly, Wexford and Tipperary to book their place in the final, having lost their opening Munster Championship encounter against Clare.

Kilkenny proved to be far too strong for Waterford in the final however, as they beat the Déise by 23 points, the largest winning margin recorded in an All-Ireland final since Cork’s 27-point win against Antrim in 1943.

Waterford great John Mullane was speaking at a Smaller Fish GAA podcast live show and revealed that he and his team mates were enjoying water sports in the build-up to their encounter with Kilkenny.

John Mullane on the build-up to the 2008 All-Ireland final.

“We went off to Louth. I think we went up to Carlingford Lough. We were jumping into lakes and jumping off a… Christ we were doing everything, kayaking and what do you call it,” Mullane started.

“Meanwhile Kilkenny were down in Nowlan Park and they were cutting lumps out of one another. So that up one of the weeks anyway. I was a professional kayaker before the week was out.

“I remember jumping into the lake and I couldn’t even swim. I was absolutely shitting myself. I said, ‘If I can survive this I can survive the All-Ireland final.’

“So it was four weeks [the build-up] but what I found very, very difficult.. It was our first All-Ireland since ’63 and it was massive at the time and we’d two open nights as well.

“I remember the open night down in Dungarvan, we couldn’t get into the car for half an hour afterwards, it was swamped. I was saying in my own head, ‘Jesus, how do we deal with this?’

“There was another one in Walsh Park and anywhere we were going then we were just asked about the match and ‘Are you going to do it? I think this is the year.’ It was just so mentally draining.”

The Déise’s wait for Liam MacCarthy goes on.

Mullane did win silverware with Waterford, as he won a single National League title and four Munster Championship titles, although the heavy loss to Kilkenny in 2008 turned out to be his only appearance in an All-Ireland final.

Waterford have reached the All-Ireland final twice since then, in 2017 and 2020, but both ended in defeat for the Déise.

The county’s last All-Ireland triumph came in 1959, with only Dublin, London, Laois and Kerry enduring longer waits between getting their hands on the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

