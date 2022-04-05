John Mullane explains why Waterford could end their All-Ireland drought

John Mullane believes Waterford could finally break their All-Ireland Hurling Championship drought this year after their league triumph.

Waterford claimed a six-point victory over Cork in the Allianz League Division One final on Saturday night, despite being without their star man Austin Gleeson, who picked up a red card in the semi-final against Wexford.

The Déise have come agonisingly close to getting their hands on the Liam McCarthy cup in recent years, as they fell at the final hurdle in both 2017 and 2020, but they have arguably improved since then.

Waterford legend John Mullane was speaking on the Irish Independent’s The Throw In podcast and was very optimistic after seeing his county win the league title at the weekend.

John Mullane has plenty of confidence in Waterford.

“Everything is in place management-wise, player-wise, squad-wise,” Mullane said.

“What I loved about the weekend, and going back to our team and possibly a couple of years ago when they won the league, we would have probably went off and celebrated league final success.

“Given that the championship is only around the corner, I was on the field on Saturday night, what really took me was no one was just getting carried away. They went up, collected the cup, took the congratulations, took the pats on the back.

“It was a case of, ‘We move on, championship in two weeks’ time and we go again and we go after the Munster Championship.’ That’s a sign of a really, really good team and what possibly could become a great team.

“I think everything is in place. They know what they want and I think everything’s in place for them to go and possibly achieve the ultimate this year.”

After winning the @AllianzIreland Hurling league, John Mullane thinks 2022 could be the year where Waterford make the All-Ireland breakthrough pic.twitter.com/RXSzzuSzrT — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) April 5, 2022

Limerick remain as the team to beat.

Although Waterford deservedly won the league title on Saturday, it’s hard to see past Limerick as the favourites to win the All-Ireland despite their poor league campaign.

Limerick won just one of their five league matches, although it does appear as if doing well in the competition wasn’t a major concern for them, having coasted to success in last year’s All-Ireland.

Waterford have fared poorly against Limerick in the All-Ireland in recent years, having lost their last five championship meetings with the Treaty County, despite their good form over the last few years.

Every county with All-Ireland ambitions will be hoping that Limerick’s league form will carry over into the championship, but it is unlikely that John Kiely’s men won’t perform when they need to.

