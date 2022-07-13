John Maughan steps down as Offaly’s senior football manager

Offaly senior football manager John Maughan has stepped down after four years in charge of the Faithful County.

Maughan took charge of Offaly ahead of the 2019 season and experienced a difficult first year in the hot seat, as they narrowly avoided relegation from Division Three of the Allianz Leagues and were knocked out of the All-Ireland Championship in the third round of the qualifiers.

Offaly secured promotion to Division Two under Maughan’s stewardship in 2021, although they were sent back down to the third tier after winning just one of their seven league fixtures this year.

The Faithful County reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Tailteann Cup, although they were comfortably beaten by eventual winners Westmeath at Croke Park.

John Maughan steps down as Offaly manager.

That loss proved to be Maughan’s last game in charge of the Faithful County, with Offaly GAA confirming in a statement that the Mayo man will not be sticking around for another year.

“Offaly senior football manager John Maughan has stepped down after four years at the helm of our senior football team,” the statement reads.

“Offaly GAA want to sincerely thank John and all his backroom team for their commitment and dedication towards our senior football team throughout their tenure.

“Uibh Fhailí Cathaoirleach Michael Duignan thanked John for his positive contribution to Offaly football over the past four years and he wishes John and his family every best wish and success in the future.”

Statement from Offaly GAA pic.twitter.com/XM9BzW6YSQ — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) July 13, 2022

Tomás Ó Sé is in the running to take over.

Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé is in the running to take over as Offaly’s senior football manager, having been involved in the coaching set-up under Maughan this year.

Offaly GAA chairman Michael Duignan revealed that Ó Sé is interested in the job on the BBC’s The GAA Social podcast last month, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Read More About: John Maughan, offaly gaa