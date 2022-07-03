John Kiely credits Limerick’s bench in thrilling win over Galway

John Kiely has credited Limerick’s substitutes for the Treaty county’s All-Ireland semi-final victory against Galway.

Galway pushed Limerick all the way as the scores were tied with just a few minutes of normal time remaining, but a strong finish from Kiely’s side saw the reigning All-Ireland champions book their place in another final.

While it wasn’t Limerick’s greatest performance by any means, they have certainly proved they can perform under immense pressure, having also outlasted Clare in this year’s Munster final.

Limerick manager John Kiely was speaking to RTE after the game and praised the substitutes he introduced late on for securing another victory at Croke Park.

John Kiely on Limerick’s substitutes.

“Just sheer resilience I think. There’s great determination within the group to find a way when it’s difficult. Galway brought a phenomenal challenge today,” Kiely said.

“We were struggling at times during the second half and our lads coming off the bench made a huge impact again today. I take my hat off to those guys.

“They’re just incredible, every time they get out on that field they add energy, they add purpose, they gain vital yards, win vital frees, get vital scores. So just hats off to those guys, they were absolutely vital today.”

John Kiely feels resilience and strength of panel were the defining factors in Limerick’s victory over Galway. #sundaygame pic.twitter.com/lQR3rAo2m6 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 3, 2022

‘Our guys are really willing to put their shoulder to the wheel.’

Limerick substitute David Reidy was particularly vital to his side’s victory, as he scored three points after coming on with less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Sheedy was highly complimentary of Reidy and that stressed that he and none of the other Limerick substitutes had ever complained about not starting.

“It’s not easy but listen, one thing we just spoke about in the dressing room is everybody putting their shoulder to the wheel to do whatever role they’re asked to do on any given day,” Kiely explained.

“The lads have bought into that and we know that these guys are not going to start acting up because they’re not making the 15 or whatever.

“He’s put his hand up again today and he did it the last day so he’s going to put pressure on us over the course of the next two weeks. But for us, no matter what, a guy gets a job to do.

“Thankfully our guys are really willing to put their shoulder to the wheel do what they’re asked.”

