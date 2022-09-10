John Hegarty set to become Wexford’s new senior football manager

Wexford great John Hegarty is set to be ratified as his native county’s new senior football manager at a county committee this month.

Hegarty is set to take over from Shane Roche, who stepped down as Wexford’s manager in July, having originally taken over from Kerry great Paul Galvin on an interim basis in 2020.

Having played 105 times for Wexford during an inter-county career which spanned from 1995 to 2005, Hegarty is set to play a crucial role for his county’s senior football team again, this time as manager.

The incoming Wexford manager’s backroom team will be finalised in advance of the county committee meeting on September 20th, where he will be ratified.

John Hegarty’s experience with Wexford football.

Hegarty scored 21 goals and 125 points in his 105 senior appearance for Wexford, although he never managed to win any silverware during his 12 seasons at inter-county level.

He did win silverware as a player away from inter-county footballer however, as he won one intermediate and six senior Wexford Football Championships with Kilanerin, a Railway Cup with Leinster and a Sigerson Cup with UCD.

As a manager, he has won senior Wexford Football Championships with both Kilanerin and Shelmaliers.

Wexford GAA are delighted to announce that we will be proposing John Hegarty as our new Senior Football Manager for ratification at the September County Committee Meeting. Further details of the announcement are available here: https://t.co/4t2k2rF5pS — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) September 10, 2022

The Slaneysiders have struggled in recent times.

Wexford haven’t had much success in recent years in either the league or the championship, although the Tailteann Cup has provided them with a tournament where they have a reasonable chance of progression.

The Slaneysiders finished in sixth place in Division Four of the Allianz Leagues this year, although they pulled off a surprise win against Offaly in the preliminary round of the Leinster Championship.

That encouraging win was followed up by a 23-point loss to Dublin in the Leinster quarter-finals, and Offaly later exacted revenge on Wexford by claiming a one-point victory in the preliminary round of the Tailteann Cup.

