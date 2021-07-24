Joe Canning becomes the championship’s all-time top scorer as Galway crash out

Joe Canning has become the All-Ireland hurling championship’s all-time top scorer, overtaking Kilkenny legend Henry Shefflin.

Galway talisman Canning scored a point in the 65th minute of the Tribesmen’s All-Ireland qualifier match against Waterford to take his total to 27-485 (566) , one point clear of Shefflin.

Canning added another point a few minutes later to take his record two points past Shefflin, but it wasn’t enough in the end for Galway as they crashed out of the championship with a four-point loss to Waterford.

Joe Canning becomes the top scorer in Championship history with this point for @Galway_GAA pic.twitter.com/G82cZJeShB — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 24, 2021

Late comeback not enough to save Galway after horror start.

Galway were the favourites heading into today’s All-Ireland qualifier, but Waterford were the far superior side in the first half, as they stormed out to a 12-point lead by half time.

However, the Tribesmen were given a life line before the second half even began, as Conor Gleeson was shown a red card for lashing out at Canning with his hurl before the referee blew his whistle to restart the game.

Galway’s one-man advantage seemed to make little difference at first, as Waterford extended their lead to 16 points by the 55th minute, which had looked to put the game beyond all doubt.

A goal from Cathal Mannion right after the water break seemed to finally spur Galway to life, as they rallied to close the gap to three points deep into injury time.

Waterford’s Shane Bennett got the last score of the game in the seventh minute of injury time however, as the Deise secured a four-point victory and their place in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Joe Canning stands out in another disappointing day for Galway.

Canning was brilliant for Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles, and although he broke the championship’s all-time scoring record, his highlight from the match was a sumptuous pass which put Jason Flynn through on goal.

While he has overtaken Shefflin in the all-time scoring table, Canning hasn’t experienced nearly as much success as the Kilkenny legend.

The Portumna man has been one of the finest players in Ireland since he made his senior debut for Galway in 2008, but he has won the All-Ireland just once in that time, as well as three Leinster titles.

Canning has been rewarded for his individual brilliance with five All-Stars and the 2017 player of the year award, but the 32-year-old will be desperate to add another All-Ireland winners medal to his collection before he hangs up his boots.

