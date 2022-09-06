Joe Brolly calls for straight red cards for players who criticise referees

Joe Brolly has called on players to be shown straight red cards and handed lengthy bans if they criticise a referee during a match.

A referee was allegedly assaulted during an U17s match in Roscommon last week, which resulted in him being taken to hospital by ambulance, while the game was abandoned.

All GAA games in Roscommon at the weekend were postponed after referees in the county went on strike in response to the incident, which was just the latest incidence of abuse directed towards referees.

Derry great Joe Brolly was speaking on the Irish Independent’s Indo Daily podcast and suggested that the GAA should take a harsher stance against disrespect aimed towards referees.

Joe Brolly on protecting referees.

“The Roscommon referees were quite right to go on strike and not referee any games up until yesterday [Sunday],” Brolly said.

“It would be wrong to say they’re doing it because of this one incident. It’s what’s permitted. It’s open season on the referees.

“The GAA has to act now, we can no longer allow this to occur… I suggest that if a player criticises a decision or remonstrates with a referee, in any way, it’s an immediate red card and an immediate eight-week ban.

“Any mentor jostling, putting his hands on a referee in the course of a game, that’s a lifetime ban and similar rules should apply for spectators.”

Roscommon GAA have been informed by the Roscommon Referee’s Committee that they are withdrawing their services for all matches scheduled in the county for today, tomorrow and Sunday. Full statement – https://t.co/SkMwc79591#RosGAA pic.twitter.com/XOvnGgG0g4 — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) September 2, 2022

Violence at GAA matches.

A number of ugly incidents have marred high-profile GAA matches in recent times, with on-field brawls and physical confrontations with referees seemingly becoming more common.

Referee Jerome Henry was shoved and confronted by Mountbellew-Moylough players in last year’s Connacht football semi-final, while a player was eye-gouged during an on-field brawl between Galway and Armagh this year.

In spite of the spate of violent on-field incidents, bans for players who receive red cards are regularly overturned, which further diminishes referees’ power to punish violence.

