Joe Brolly slams Dublin for having ‘no passion’ after suffering relegation

Joe Brolly has accused Dublin of having “no passion” after Dessie Farrell’s side were relegated from Division One of the Allianz Leagues.

Dublin lost their first four fixtures of the league season in a woeful start to the year for a team with so many players who have won several All-Irelands, although wins against Tyrone and Donegal in recent weeks had given them hope.

The visitors started well in Clones, as Dublin established a three-point lead within the first six minutes, although two goals from Jack McCarron and another goal from Sean Jones kept Monaghan on the front foot.

However, the Dubs looked to have saved themselves from the drop thanks to a Dean Rock goal from the penalty spot in injury time which levelled the game, having trailed Monaghan by five points with less than 10 minutes to go.

Joe Brolly questions Dublin’s passion.

There was still time for late drama, however, as a last-gasp point from man of the match McCarron saw Monaghan win the game by a single point, which keeps the Farney Army in Division One, while Dublin and Kildare have suffered relegation.

Former Derry inter-county footballer Joe Brolly took to Twitter after the game and was scathing of Dublin, who have gone from being the six-in-a-row All-Ireland champions to a Division Two county in less than 18 months.

“Dublin are no longer ‘a team.’ Totally disorganised, with no cohesion, it is every man for himself. Worst of all, no passion,” Brolly tweeted.

No Leinster counties will play in Division One next year.

No counties from Leinster will feature in Division One in the Allianz Leagues next year, as Roscommon and Galway will take the place of Kildare and Dublin in the top flight in 2023.

Dublin last played in Division Two back in 2008 and have won the top division six times since then, having shared the title with Kerry last year.

They will be vying for promotion next year, however, and will be playing alongside their Leinster rivals in Kildare, Meath and Louth in the second division.

