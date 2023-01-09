Joe Brolly takes aim at Kilmacud Crokes for ‘constant’ cynical fouling

Joe Brolly has taken aim at Kilmacud Crokes for what he saw as “constant cynical fouling” in the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerins O’Rahilly’s.

Kilmacud booked their place in a second consecutive All-Ireland Club Football Championship final and will hope to go one better than last year, having lost to Kilcoo in the 2022 decider by a single point.

The Dublin club overcame Kerins O’Rahilly’s of Kerry by 1-14 to 0-14 and are favourites to be crowned as All-Ireland champions in a couple of weeks’ time, having blown through opposition in Leinster to reach the decider.

Former Derry footballer Joe Brolly, a fairly staunch of opponent of cynical play in Gaelic football, wasn’t impressed by Kilmacud on Sunday however, as he took to Twitter to air his grievances.

“Constant cynical fouling by Kilmacud Crokes. Maddening to watch,” Brolly tweeted.

Terribly boring match. GAA Rules Committee has done nothing to prevent teams destroying the spectacle. Sweepers must be banned. pic.twitter.com/2k2FJqUUnm — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) January 8, 2023

The Derry man did not enjoy himself at Croke Park.

Brolly attended the two All-Ireland Club semi-finals at Croke Park on Sunday, and while he described Kilmacud’s efforts as “maddening”, he was arguably even less impressed by Graham Watty’s Glen and Moycullen.

In two videos posted to Twitter, Brolly argued that the GAA are allowing teams to destroy the spectacle of Gaelic football during a cagey encounter.

“This has been going on now for a while. People are just chatting amongst themselves. Modern football and the GAA rules committee are refusing to do anything about it. How exciting,” Brolly said as he watched Glen and Moycullen play.

“Nothing has been happening but now we’re looking at the other side of the pitch. Again, the crowd are chatting amongst themselves. There’s nothing happening.

“The sweeper’s in obviously and it’s almost time to go for a nap here. Wonderful.”

While Brolly may not have been impressed, Glen’s players and supporters won’t have minded too much as the Derry club booked a place in the All-Ireland final for the first time.

Watty Graham’s Glen will take on Kilmacud Crokes on at Croke Park on Sunday, January 22nd in this year’s decider.

