Joe Brolly claims God has told him who will win the All-Ireland final in a vision

Joe Brolly has claimed that God revealed to him in a dream that Darragh Canavan will score the winning goal for Tyrone against Mayo in the All-Ireland final.

The much-anticipated game between Tyrone and Mayo is growing ever-closer, in what is arguably the most difficult All-Ireland football final to predict in years.

However, God has allegedly revealed the result of today’s game to one man, Joe Brolly, and the former Derry footballer can reveal that Tyrone will come out on top at Croke Park thanks to the son of Peter Canavan.

Joe Brolly on God’s prediction for the All-Ireland final.

“Last night, I was tossing and turning in bed and God himself, all five foot seven of him appeared to me in a vision,” Brolly revealed, possibly referring to Peter Canavan.

“He said, ‘Joe my son, now that you’re no longer working with RTE, I can reveal to you my final prediction.

“‘With 10 minutes to go, Darragh [Canavan], the son of God, and who I am well pleased, will come onto the field, and with his first touch, he shall dummy a defender on his left side, go around him on the right, one toe-tap on the right, look to the left, and then will slot the ball with the outside of his left foot, into the bottom left corner, for the winning goal.’

“This is the word of God, thanks be to God.’

Darragh Canavan set to impress at Croke Park.

While Darragh Canavan’s greatest moment in a Tyrone shirt is supposedly yet to happen, the youngster was also very impressive in his side’s victory against Kerry in the semi-final.

Canavan made an instant impact when he was introduced off the bench against Kerry, injecting plenty of pace and excitement into a game that already had plenty of both, and was instrumental in Cathal McShane’s goal.

The younger Canavan still has plenty of catching up to do with his father Peter’s achievements, but the winning goal at Croke Park in today’s All-Ireland final would certainly ignite his burgeoning inter-county career.

