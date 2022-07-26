Joe Brolly believes Galway ‘threw in the towel’ against Kerry

Joe Brolly believes Galway “threw in the towel” in the final 10 minutes of the All-Ireland final as Kerry scored four unanswered points.

Kerry lifted the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time in eight years on Sunday as they claimed a 0-20 to 0-16 victory against Galway, after a nervous start from Jack O’Connor’s side.

Galway led at the break and continued to pressure Kerry for most of the second half as the scores were level with 65 minutes played, although the Kingdom finished the game far stronger.

Derry great Joe Brolly was speaking on the Irish Independent’s The Throw-In podcast and described the closing stages of the final as an “anticlimax”.

Joe Brolly on Kerry’s win against Galway.

“At 52 or 53 minutes I was thinking, ‘Galway need to put on a surge here. Kerry are anxious. If Galway can get two or three points here and really get up to battle speed, All-Ireland speed I think Kerry could crack here.’ That’s what I was thinking,” Brolly said.

“But it never materialised because Galway did a few stupid things. Kerry got a few reasonably easy scores and then suddenly Kerry were able to be calm. Galway completely malfunctioned then.

“I mean in the last 10 minutes I thought they were.. I mean they had just thrown in the towel. And so it made it easy in the end. I know that Kerry did play calmly, Killian [Spillane] certainly made a difference, but they had an easy finale to the final.

“To be honest, even though there were some great individual performances, for the neutral – all the people around me were neutrals, it was an anticlimax because it was never properly put up to Kerry.”

The Tribesmen will be proud of their efforts in 2022.

Although the year ultimately ended in bitter disappointment for Galway, Pádraic Joyce’s side achieved far more than many would have predicted.

Galway’s championship campaigns in 2021, 2020 and 2019 all ended in defeats to Mayo, but they finally exacted revenge on their Connacht rivals this year in a victory that kickstarted their summer.

The Tribesmen will be adamant that they can continue to improve next year, and playing in Division One of the Allianz Leagues will give them the opportunity to test themselves against the best before the championship begins.

