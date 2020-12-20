Gaelic football pundit Joe Brolly has singled out Mayo’s “celebrity culture” after they once again came up short against Dublin in the All-Ireland football final.

Mayo put in an admirable performance against the Dubs at Croke Park on Saturday and for large parts of the first half looked like the better side.

However, Dublin’s composure was again crucial for the consecutive six-time All-Ireland champions, as they slowly took control of the game to seal a five-point victory.

That five-point margin was smaller than many fans and pundits would have predicted, but former Derry footballer Joe Brolly gave little credit to the Westerners for their performance.

“Dublin are all the things that are good about life and sport. Mayo are doomed until their celebrity culture is banished.

“They are a team that does not operate in the real world. They do not face the truth and deal with it. Instead they are happy with the instant gratification that comes from awards and a victory here and there,” Brolly wrote in the Irish Independent.

‘There is an element of the team that are celebrity losers’

It’s not the first time that the 1993 All-Ireland football champion has criticised the celebrity element of some of the Mayo footballers.

“You had a number of players who are only interested in self promotion and that in that context it wasn’t possible to win an All-Ireland.

“Because an All-Ireland requires every fibre of your being, and a shared journey, everyone sticking together 100pc.

“You’ve got players like Aidan O’Shea, for example, and Cillian O’Connor who repeatedly are holding them back from winning an All-Ireland.

“And I’ve said this, and that’s why I say that there is an element of the team that are celebrity losers. They are quite happy to function in that environment where they’re also-rans,” Brolly told Eamon Dunphy in 2017.

While 2020 ended with another gut-wrenching defeat for Mayo, they can take solace from an impressive championship campaign after being relegated from Division 1 of the Allianz League earlier in the year.

