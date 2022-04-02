JJ Delaney left bewildered by Austin Gleeson red card

JJ Delaney was left bewildered by Austin Gleeson’s sending off in Waterford’s win against Wexford, saying it wouldn’t have got him a red card in the championship.

Austin Gleeson was sent off in the dying minutes of Waterford’s comfortable win over Wexford in the Allianz Leagues Division One semi-final, which has ruled him out of the final against Cork.

Waterford manager Liam Cahill did indicate that they would appeal the decision, although the county board later confirmed that they would not attempt to have Gleeson’s red card rescinded.

Kilkenny legend JJ Delaney was speaking at Sky Sports’ 2022 GAA Season Launch at Croke Park and argued that a similar offence wouldn’t have resulted in a red card during this year’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship.

JJ Delaney on Austin Gleeson’s red card.

“I was disappointed with the Wexford guy, to be honest. It was minimal contact, really. Okay, he shouldn’t have done what he done. A yellow card would have sorted that out. I don’t think it was a red card,” Delaney said.

“I just think that the reaction of players is forcing the referee’s hand a bit. It’s happening too much in the game for the last two or three years. For a referee to do something with the guy who’s falling down as well.

“I think it’s creeping into the game a bit too much. Lads are shouting and roaring and getting a free because of it. It has to be stamped out at inter-county because it filters back down.

“Now he did strike him – I’m not saying he didn’t – but it was very, very minimal. It was a yellow card. I know the letter of the law you’re saying, striking with the hurl. But it really was minimal.

“If that happens all across the field there won’t be too many left on the field come championship. That won’t be a red card in the championship – why is it a red card now?

“I think Waterford were right not to appeal it – take your punishment, that’s it. Maybe it might be a wake-up call for the player himself. Missing a league final because of it.

“So don’t put the referee in that position again. Look, they were 18 points up – all he had to do was turn around and point to the scoreboard. I just think it was a very harsh punishment for what he did. Common sense has to come in from the referee.”

🚨Breaking🚨 📺Sky Sports has announced 20 live GAA Championship games, starting on April 16! — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) April 1, 2022

Waterford will have to do without their star man in the league final.

Gleeson’s absence will hamper Waterford significantly in today’s league final against Cork, although the Déise have no shortage of talent in their ranks at the moment.

Waterford were far too good for Wexford in their semi-final encounter, a game in which Gleeson scored two goals and three points, although Patrick Curran and Dessie Hutchinson weren’t far behind him in the scoring charts.

Cork lost to Wexford in their recent league encounter, although the Rebels bounced back well against Kilkenny, who had stormed into an early lead in their semi-final clash at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Both Waterford and Cork will be aiming for higher honours than the league title this year, but a national title will set them off on the right foot ahead of the championship, which kicks off in just two weeks’ time.

Sky Sports has today announced its 2022 GAA Championship fixtures, along with an all-star panel of pundits and commentators for the season ahead.

Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA with a total of 20 fixtures broadcasting on the channel – 14 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports. Wexford’s clash with Galway in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship will kick off proceedings across the channel on April 16th, followed by Tyrone’s clash with Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship later that day.

Details for every live GAA game Sky Sports are showing this year can be found here.

Read More About: austin gleeson, jj delaney, waterford gaa