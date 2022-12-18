Jimmy Barry-Murphy reacts to Roy Keane’s glowing praise of him

Cork GAA legend Jimmy Barry-Murphy has admitted that he is thrilled to be considered as one of Roy Keane’s sporting heroes.

Barry-Murphy was inducted into RTE Sport’s Hall of Fame last night in recognition of his superb playing career in Gaelic football and hurling, and for his managerial exploits in the latter.

The Cork man had received another honour a couple of months ago when former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain Keane named Barry-Murphy as one of his sporting heroes.

Speaking to RTE after being inducted into the national broadcaster’s hall of fame, Barry-Murphy described Keane’s gesture as a great tribute.

Jimmy Barry-Murphy on Roy Keane’s tribute.

“He brought me back into the limelight in fairness to Roy, mentioning me a few weeks ago on Monday Night Soccer [Football] or something. That was a great tribute. I was thrilled actually,” Barry-Murphy commented.

“Obviously it wasn’t international sport like some of the great athletes here tonight. The GAA is a different scene, you saw the Limerick lads there tonight and the Meath girls. It’s fantastic to play in Croke Park for your county.

“For me I suppose that was all I ever wanted to do really. Nothing else mattered and I’m lucky I got to get there.”

The two Cork men enjoyed superb sporting careers.

Barry-Murphy is one of the greatest dual players in the history of Gaelic games, as he won All-Ireland medals with Cork in both Gaelic football and hurling.

He also won a Hurling All-Ireland medal as a manager with Cork, proving that he was capable of passing on some of his considerable talents to the players under him.

Keane won seven Premier League titles and one Champions League during a long and successful career with Manchester United, and is regarded as one of the club’s greatest players.

