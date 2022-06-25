Jim McGuinness and Peter Canavan give differing opinions on Dublin’s display

Jim McGuinness and Peter Canavan gave differing opinions on Dublin’s performance after Dessie Farrell’s side claimed an 11-point win against Cork.

Cork were just three points adrift of their opponents at half time, but an improved defensive effort from Dublin saw them outscore the Rebels by 11 points to three in the second half.

Although maybe not a vintage Dublin performance, the win did seal a 13th consecutive All-Ireland semi-final for the county and they maintained their momentum ahead of a massive game against either Kerry or Mayo.

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness was speaking on Sky Sports after the game and was highly complimentary of Dublin’s efforts against Cork.

Jim McGuinness praises Dublin’s display against Cork.

“A really good job done by them. The most impressive aspect I felt in the second half was their defensive attitude, more than anything,” McGuinness said.

“They turned the ball over, I’m going to say as a guess, close to double digits there in the second half. Their willingness to get there and hunt in packs, the physicality around that and turning the ball over, as well as breaking at pace and getting up the field.

“That was, I would say, the most impressive aspect in the second half. I don’t believe that they did actually push on to fifth gear at any stage. It felt as if they were just holding that back for that big game coming down the track.

“They rested players coming into this game today so it’s almost the perfect scenario for Dessie Farrell. He puts 21 points on the board in a quarter-final having not really pushed the button, I would suggest.”

All over here at Croke Park & our Senior Footballers are into the All-Ireland Semi-Final 👕🙌#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/KZXFGcpkoj — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 25, 2022

‘I don’t think they created any goal scoring opportunities.’

Peter Canavan was not so impressed however, despite Dublin’s significant improvement in the second half. The Tyrone great suggested that the Dubs are still significantly below their best, questioning if they still have the same ruthless streak.

“I agree with Jim that defensively they were very good. There were problems in the first half and they tightened that up in the second,” Canavan started.

“But regarding going forward, I was disappointed. I thought they would have went on to win that [by more]. I don’t think they created any goal scoring opportunities.

“If you compare Derry and Clare to [Dublin] and Cork, who are of a similar stature, Derry dismantled them and they were ruthless. I didn’t think Dublin were.

“There’s much more in them. Is it a case of they haven’t got to the levels they were at? Or as Jim says, maybe there were thinking of further down the line.”

