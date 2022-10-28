Jamie Clarke speaks out on Crossmaglen ban due to Newry City involvement

Jamie Clarke has spoken out about being barred from playing in Crossmaglen Rangers’s Armagh Championship opener due to playing for Newry City.

The Armagh and Crossmaglen stalwart signed for Newry City in the NIFL Premiership back in August, although Clarke has continued to play Gaelic football for his club.

It wasn’t long before difficulties arose however, as a former Crossmaglen player tweeted that Clarke would play no role in in his club’s Armagh Championship opener against Silverbridge back in September.

Sure enough, Clarke was an unused substitute in that encounter, as it emerged that he was effectively barred from playing for Crossmaglen that weekend as he had played for Newry City in the days previous.

Clarke was speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish podcast and admitted his frustration over the story emerging on social media, as well as his annoyance over not being able to play both sports in the one week.

Jamie Clarke on his frustration with the incident.

“I keep to myself and I’m quite private. So when things like that come out it pisses me off a bit,” Clarke admitted.

“Because it probably paints a bad picture in that I’m after training with Cross for X amount of weeks, day in, day out trying to get here. People probably aren’t seeing that; all the gym work, all the pitch work.

“Then training with the soccer team on top of that. It’s not as if you’re out on the razz every night of the week. You’re actually training like a pro athlete.

“When it came out I was like, ‘Look, it is what it is. Let’s just get on with it. It’s not about me. This is about the team and the bigger picture. Try not to let the media get involved and make it a bigger thing.’

“It probably was heightened because the level it was at, but from my point of view it was just to stay focused on what we want to do here.”

A calm reaction to an odd situation.

Clarke reacted very calmly to the situation, as he made no qualms over sitting out Crossmaglen’s meeting with Silverbridge and stressed to his team mates and coaches that winning the game should be their sole focus.

Crossmaglen won that encounter with Silverbridge and went on to beat Granemore in the Armagh Championship final last Sunday, which Clarke started in.

