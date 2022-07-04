Jamesie O’Connor questions if Limerick have enough energy left to beat Kilkenny

Jamesie O’Connor has questioned if Limerick will have enough energy left to deal with Kilkenny after some major challenges in this year’s championship.

Limerick were pushed all the way by Galway in their All-Ireland semi-final, while Kilkenny eased to victory over Clare at Croke Park the day before.

Both counties won their respective provincial championships, and didn’t have to play in a quarter-final as a result, although Limerick had to battle through two close encounters with Clare in their last two Munster fixtures.

Clare great Jamesie O’Connor was speaking on Sky Sports after Sunday’s semi-final and questioned if Limerick have it in them to come out on top of another dog fight in two weeks’ time.

Jamesie O’Connor on Limerick’s hard run to the final.

“Kilkenny want Limerick. The unstoppable force is about to meet the immovable object. Kilkenny will relish the challenge now that awaits them,” O’Connor said.

“We saw in 2019, there’s no team as well prepared to go to war or to match up physically as Kilkenny do. Kilkenny now have form and they have confidence. They’ll take huge positives out of the way they completely dismantled Clare.

“And they have experience, know-how, and guys with All-Ireland medals; TJ Reid, Walter Walsh, Padraig Walsh, Eoin Murphy. Experience in areas that you need it.

“You just wonder have Limerick had to burn more energy throughout this championship? You know they’re going to have to go to the well again in a fortnight. Will it be there? Because Kilkenny will ask the questions.”

🗣️”The unstoppable force is about to meet the immovable object!” Jamesie O’Connor says there is a mouthwatering All-Ireland final in store! pic.twitter.com/Y7Mw6SMppL — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) July 4, 2022

The Cats will be desperate to end the drought.

Seven years isn’t a long time to wait between All-Ireland titles for most counties, but for Kilkenny it will have felt like a lifetime.

Downpour turned into a drought for Brian Cody’s side, as they last lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup in 2015, having been crowned as All-Ireland champions 11 times in the previous 16 years.

Limerick are well on their way of creating a dynasty that may even match Kilkenny’s, as they are aiming for their fourth All-Ireland title in five years, although the Cats will be confident that they can bring the Treaty County’s remarkable run to an end.

