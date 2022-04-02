Jamesie O’Connor reckons Cork and Waterford are in need of silverware

Clare great Jamesie O’Connor reckons both Cork and Waterford are in need of silverware ahead of this year’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship.

Cork and Waterford are contesting this year’s Allianz Leagues Division One final, in a game taking place just two weeks before each county kick off their Munster Hurling Championship campaigns.

While the league final being played so close to the start of the championship may not be ideal, a loss for either side could knock their confidence after positive spring campaigns.

Neither side has won silverware in the last few years, as Cork last won a major title with their Munster Championship triumph in 2018, while Waterford’s last major piece of silverware came in the form of the league title back in 2015.

O’Connor was speaking at Sky Sports’ 2022 GAA Season Launch at Croke Park and argued that both Cork and Waterford will be desperate to win the league final, which will give them a great boost ahead of the championship.

Jamesie O’Connor on the league final between Cork and Waterford.

“I would say both teams probably need silverware. You know what I mean. Liam Cahill has obviously made real progress and you’d think that Cork’s trajectory is certainly upwards,” O’Connor said.

“Mark Coleman and [Darragh] Fitzgibbon probably have those couple of Munster championships from ‘17 and ‘18, but the Waterford players, Waterford need silverware.

“And Cork will say they have a lot of hurling played the last few years and they will want to win at the weekend as well.

“Even [Brian] Cody, you know, some switch seemed to flick [for Kilkenny] in obviously the Dublin game. Getting form, getting momentum and getting these games is perfect preparation for the Championship.

“And Kilkenny wanted to be playing I think tomorrow. I think anybody would like to swap positions with Cork and Waterford.

“What are they doing this weekend? If you are not playing a challenge match, it’s 15 against 15 in Cusack Park, internal match, but you don’t have the build up and match and all the rest of it that’s perfect preparation for what you are going to do.

“So, yeah, I think it’s probably different. The players are different. The fitness levels are obviously different. I think this is perfect preparation. Cork and Waterford are in my mind two and three with Kilkenny a close fourth.”

🚨Breaking🚨 📺Sky Sports has announced 20 live GAA Championship games, starting on April 16! — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) April 1, 2022

The Déise have come agonisingly close in recent years.

Since Liam Cahill took over as Waterford manager ahead of the 2020 season the Déise have performed very well, but they haven’t quite managed to get their hands on a trophy.

Waterford were beaten in the Munster Championship final and in the All-Ireland Championship final by Limerick in 2020, while they again suffered defeat to the Treaty County in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Cahill ruled himself out of taking over at his native Tipperary last year in order to stay with Waterford for at least 2022, although he has stated his desire to manage his own county one day.

The Tipperary man has only signed on with Waterford for the year ahead as things stand, although he does have an option for a further 12-month term, and O’Connor doesn’t think that 2022 is necessarily Cahill’s last chance to win silverware with the Déise.

“Well listen, it doesn’t have to be now or never. Certainly, I think though [Waterford] are knocking on the door, they are there or thereabouts. They have lost a Munster final, lost an All-Ireland final,” O’Connor commented.

“I think as a player you want silverware. When you play, you play for the medals. I think even something in the bag at the weekend just franks what they are doing. It’s another affirmation they are heading in the right direction.

“I still think, look it, they know they are going to be contenders. I still think everybody still knows Limerick are the bar and [Waterford] have come short. Limerick arguably aren’t coming back.

“Waterford are going to have to find further improvement to get there but the evidence is they are going to be there or thereabouts, they are not going to be far away. They are one of those teams that Limerick will have to keep an eye on.

“I think at the business end of it when we are talking come July, Waterford are going to be in the mix. They are going to be in the last four.”

Sky Sports has today announced its 2022 GAA Championship fixtures, along with an all-star panel of pundits and commentators for the season ahead.

Sky Sports Arena will be the home of GAA with a total of 20 fixtures broadcasting on the channel – 14 of which are exclusive to Sky Sports. Wexford’s clash with Galway in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship will kick off proceedings across the channel on April 16th, followed by Tyrone’s clash with Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship later that day.

Details for every live GAA game Sky Sports are showing this year can be found here.

Read More About: cork gaa, Jamesie O'Connor, waterford gaa