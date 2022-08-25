James Skehill questions whether Davy Fitzgerald will have sizeable impact on Waterford

Galway great James Skehill is unconvinced that Davy Fitzgerald will be able to turn Waterford into All-Ireland contenders next year.

Waterford were rated by many as best-placed to challenge Limerick for their All-Ireland crown early this year, although the Déise ultimately failed to progress from the Munster Championship with one win and three losses.

Liam Cahill stepped down as Waterford’s manager to take over his native Tipperary, while Fitzgerald has returned to the team where he made his start in inter-county hurling management.

Skehill was speaking on Off The Ball about Fitzgerald’s appointment as Waterford manager and questioned whether the Clare man will be able to propel the Déise to new heights.

“I’m not trying to piss on his parade in any way, but will he make a huge difference?” Skehill questioned.

“What percentage of improvement do Waterford need on this year’s performances to challenge, again, I keep using Limerick? They need 50 per cent, 60 per cent on what they produced in the last couple of games.

“Does he bring that? I don’t know. I don’t think so… Obviously we’ve seen before with teams where he takes over there’s an initial kick. There’s an initial reaction where it’s fresh, it’s obviously a new manager, a new style.

“He raises them up through sheer will and sheer intent. With his man management methods he nearly brings out more in the players than they’d expect from themselves.

“I think this year you’ll see a kick from Waterford. Will they go all the way? I’d have to say it would be very difficult for me to say they will. I can’t see it.”

Big improvement needed in 2022.

While Waterford’s year ended in bitter disappointment, there is no doubt that there is plenty of talent in the county that could achieve great things.

Waterford were crowned as National League champions this year, while they reached the All-Ireland final in 2020, although they were found wanting in this year’s Munster Championship.

Fitzgerald often has a significant positive effect on teams in his first year in charge, while he has won major trophies with Waterford, Clare and Wexford in the past, and he will be hoping he can do the same again next year.

