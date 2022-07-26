James McCartan steps down as Down’s senior football manager

James McCartan has stepped down as Down’s senior football manager after just one year in his second stint in charge of his native county.

Down have joined the lengthy list of counties seeking to appoint a new manager, after McCartan informed the county board of his decision to step down after a disappointing season.

McCartan’s second stint in charge of Down got off to a poor start in the league, as they failed to win any of their seven fixtures and were relegated from Division Two as a result.

Things didn’t get any better for the Mournemen in the championship as they were comfortably beaten in an Ulster quarter-final by Monaghan, before suffering a nine-point loss to Cavan in the first round of the Tailteann Cup.

Down GAA pay tribute to James McCartan.

Down GAA paid tribute to McCartan when announcing that he had made the decision to step down, describing him as an “iconic figure” of the county.

“Down GAA wish to place on record our gratitude to James, Aidan O’Rourke, Ronan McMahon and the entire coaching and backroom team for their work during the 2022 season,” the statement reads.

“James McCartan will always be regarded as an iconic figure of Down football. He has given outstanding service to his county as a player and manager, and we wish him well.”

James McCartan has informed Down GAA of his decision to step down as manager of the county senior football team.https://t.co/mA758eZksZ pic.twitter.com/iPnuRyLBWv — Official Down GAA (@OfficialDownGAA) July 25, 2022

A great first stint in charge.

While McCartan’s second spell in charge of Down has come to a disappointing end, his first stint as manager will be remembered by those from the county for a long time.

Down reached the 2010 All-Ireland final in McCartan’s first year as manager, losing out to Cork by a single point after beating the likes of Kerry and Donegal on their way to the decider.

The Mournemen also reached the Ulster final in 2012 under McCartan’s wing, as well as the league semi-final the same year, before he stepped down for the first time in 2014.

