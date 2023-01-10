James Horan outlines Lee Keegan’s greatest strength

James Horan has paid tribute to Lee Keegan’s mentality and explained how the Mayo star always rose to a challenge.

Keegan announced his retirement from inter-county football, having made a total of 140 appearance for Mayo across the league and championship since his debut back in 2011.

The Westport man scored eight goals and 71 points for Mayo during his career, a remarkable tally given that he played as a back and was often tasked with marking the opposition’s best player.

Former Mayo manager Horan was speaking on Off The Ball about Keegan and explained what made the sharpshooting back so good.

James Horan on Lee Keegan.

“Lee’s mentality, that was one of his many attributes I suppose. He was mentally very, very strong and the bigger, the better. The better the player he was on, the better for him,” Horan said.

“It was just his mindset. He wanted to dominate the guy he was on and dominate the occasion. It’s where he got to with his game, how he developed and the confidence he built over time. He just became a phenomenal player.

“In a lot of those games he was put on the best opposition player. One of the most dangerous forwards, he would have been invariably on them.

“On numerous occasions he was outscoring the forward he was marking while never shirking the defensive responsibilities.”

The greatest player to never win an All-Ireland?

Keegan played in seven All-Ireland finals, including one replay, although he never managed to get his hands on a Celtic Cross as Mayo’s run of defeats in the decider continued throughout his career.

He was named in the All-Stars team of the year on five occasions however, and was chosen as the footballer of the year in 2016.

Other achievements include seven Connacht Championship titles, a Division One League title, and a Mayo Championship title which he won this year with Westport, for whom he will continue playing.

