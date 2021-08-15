James Horan annoyed as John Small goes unpunished for ‘dangerous’ tackle

James Horan has voiced his frustrations with the John Small tackle which sent Mayo’s Eoghan McLaughlin to hospital.

Mayo manager Horan was understandably a happy man after his side ended Dublin’s reign as All-Ireland champions after extra-time thanks to an extraordinary comeback in yesterday’s semi-final.

However, McLaughlin wasn’t on the pitch to celebrate Mayo’s win after being caught in the jaw by Small’s shoulder in a forceful tackle, which went unpunished by referee Conor Lane.

Horan was speaking to RTE after the game and admitted that he was far from pleased with the challenge that saw the game halted for several minutes as McLaughlin received medical attention.

James Horan on John Small’s tackle.

“I know he’s in a lot of discomfort. A lot of discomfort. The medical team are gone to the hospital with him now so we have to see how that is,” said Horan.

“I just thought the Eoghan McLaughlin one in particular, I was pretty close to it, I thought it was very dangerous.

“The way Eoghan fell, you know by the way a guy falls that they’re in bother and the play just sort of went on. I was annoyed about that, yeah.”

Mayo one win away from All-Ireland glory yet again.

Mayo’s first win against Dublin since 2012 will see them compete in their sixth All-Ireland final in 10 years in three weeks’ time.

Despite their frequent appearances in the final, Mayo haven’t lifted the Sam Maguire cup since 1951, having lost in 10 consecutive finals since then.

The Connacht champions will play either Kerry or Tyrone in the final, although the Kingdom may go through to the final automatically as the Ulster champions have said they are unable to play in the semi-final scheduled for next weekend due to covid cases in their squad.

While Mayo will take great confidence from ending Dublin’s six-year-long reign as All-Ireland champions, Kerry have been the bookies’ favourites to claim the Sam Maguire this year, even before the Dubs’ exit.

