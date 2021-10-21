Jackie Tyrrell admits he is disappointed that Henry Shefflin has taken Galway job

Jackie Tyrrell has admitted that he is disappointed that Henry Shefflin will take over as Galway’s senior hurling manager, from a “selfish” point of view.

Kilkenny hurling legend Shefflin was announced as Galway’s new hurling manager yesterday evening, in a surprising turn of events after reports had suggested that Davy Fitzgerald was in line for the job.

Shefflin will be joined by fellow Kilkenny man Richie O’Neill, who will act as a coach, with his full management team set to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Another of Shefflin’s former teammates Tyrell was speaking on RTE’s Game On after the news broke, who admitted that he was disappointed about the appointment as a Kilkenny man but acknowledged that it was great news for Galway.

Jackie Tyrrell on Henry Shefflin.

“To be very greedy about it, I’m disappointed in the decision – but that’s just as a selfish Kilkenny man, I know that if he were in that Kilkenny dressing room, the presence he would carry,” Tyrrell said.

“But if you’re a Galway fan or any kind of hurling fan, you will love to see Henry on the Galway sideline next year considering where the team is at. There are guys with a lot of miles on the clock up there; guys with big decisions to make.

“We don’t know whether they’ll be around next year but no better man than Henry to sit down with them if they feel they have something to contribute. He will definitely get the best out of them.

“It’s a really key appointment and one they will have to get right. It’s an outstanding appointment – a great acquisition to get.”

Galway GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Henry Shefflin as the new Galway Senior Hurling Manager. Statement below👇 pic.twitter.com/qR0sbTE7F1 — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) October 20, 2021

The Kilkenny legend takes the plunge into inter-county management.

Shefflin’s appointment as Galway’s hurling manager is his first job in inter-county management, having cut his cloth with Ballyhale Shamrocks and recently Thomastown at club level.

The three-time All Stars hurler of the year was appointed as Ballyhale’s co-manager alongside his brother Tommy in December 2017, and led the side to All-Ireland Club championship triumphs in 2019 and 2020.

Shefflin stepped down as Ballyhale’s manager shortly after their second All-Ireland triumph, and was appointed as manager of fellow Kilkenny club Thomastown’s intermediate team in November that year.

While Shefflin has no experience as an inter-county manager, the Galway county board clearly have plenty of faith in the Kilkenny man, in choosing him over the vastly experienced Fitzgerald.

Read More About: galway gaa, henry shefflin, jackie tyrrell, kilkenny gaa