Jackie Tyrrell identifies the defensive mistake Cork got ‘very wrong’

Jackie Tyrrell believes Cork manager Kieran Kingston got it “very wrong” by asking Mark Coleman to mark Cian Lynch in yesterday’s All-Ireland hurling final.

Cork were no match for Limerick at Croke Park as the Treaty had ended the game as a contest by half time after storming into a 13-point lead.

Kilkenny hurling legend Tyrrell was speaking on RTE’s The Sunday Game in the aftermath of the one-sided final and argued that Cork made a huge mistake by not having a specialist man-marker stay close to Lynch all afternoon.

Jackie Tyrrell on Cork’s inability to mark Cian Lynch.

“They got that one very wrong. Mark Coleman was the wrong guy for it. Ger Millerick – his loss today was huge and it can’t be understated,” Tyrrell commented.

“I would have felt that maybe a Damien Cahalane type figure could have been sprung in. Detail him and be in his ear for two weeks. ‘Look, Cian Lynch – all I want you to do is tip the ball away and get in his face.’

“I just felt that they left it too loose with Mark Coleman sitting back deep and then trying to step up. It’s too much. Cian Lynch, all he needs is a yard and, you can see today, he’ll make things happen.”

Cian Lynch wins his third All-Ireland.

Lynch was named as the man of the match for his efforts in Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final, and was also named as the player of the year by The Sunday Game’s panel.

The 25-year-old was named as the GAA’s All-Stars hurler of the year in 2018 and could pick up the award for a second time after another exceptional season with Limerick.

The Patrickswell club man scored six points against Cork at Croke Park, but he contributed far more than that on a day when Limerick were simply irresistible.

Lynch has already won three All-Ireland titles, but should Limerick continue to produce performances of a similar calibre in the years to come, he will add many more medals to his collection.

So how do you solve a problem like Cian Lynch? It might not be possible right now, but Cork didn't help themselves with their approach. #rtegaa #TheSundayGame pic.twitter.com/xhdDLsdaxk — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 22, 2021

Read More About: cian lynch, cork gaa, jackie tyrrell, limerick gaa