Kerry manager Jack O’Connor surprised by Rian O’Neill’s All-Stars snub

Jack O’Connor has admitted his surprise at Armagh star Rian O’Neill’s omission from the All-Stars football team of the year.

O’Neill was nominated for a place in the PwC All-Stars team this year, although he didn’t make the final cut, despite a number of exceptional performances for Armagh in this year’s championship.

Kerry trio Paudie Clifford, Sean O’Shea and David Clifford, Galway duo Damien Comer and Shane Walsh and Dublin’s Ciarán Kilkenny were the six forwards included in the team.

Jack O’Connor on Rian O’Neill.

All-Ireland winning manager Kerry Jack O’Connor was speaking to the BBC at the All-Stars awards function and argued that O’Neill should have been rewarded for his individual efforts this year.

“I thought Rian O’Neill was outstanding in 2022. That kick against Galway to bring the game to extra time was fantastic,” said O’Connor.

“I would have to agree. I was surprised he didn’t get an All-Star… He’s a great all-round footballer. We came up against him in the league and he had a great battle with Jason Foley.”

Armagh great Steven McDonnell also expressed his surprise.

The Kerry manager wasn’t the only one surprised by O’Neill’s omission, as Armagh great Steven McDonnell took to Twitter to questions why the Crossmaglen club man was left out.

There was some serious competition among the forwards for places in the All-Stars team of course, and the fact that Armagh did not progress past the All-Ireland quarter-finals will not have helped O’Neill’s case.

In fact, only players who featured in the All-Ireland semi-finals made the cut, as Kerry, Galway, Derry and Dublin are the only counties represented in this year’s All-Stars team.

Seven of those hail from All-Ireland champions Kerry, while finalists Galway have five players included, Ulster champions Derry are represented by two players and Leinster champions Dublin have one.

