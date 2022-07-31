Jack O’Connor details ‘animated’ All-Ireland final half time team talk

Jack O’Connor has revealed that he was a lot more “animated” than usual during Kerry’s All-Ireland final half time team talk.

Galway led Kerry by a single point at half time, as the Kingdom failed to capitalise on numerous opportunities, while the Tribesmen were very clinical once they got within scoring range.

While Galway started the second half well, Kerry did eventually move up a gear to score four unanswered points late on to lift the Sam Maguire Cup for the first time in eight years.

Kerry manager Jack O’Connor was speaking on Off The Ball and revealed that he dropped his usual calm demeanour in order to encourage his players.

Jack O’Connor on his half time team talk.

“It depends what you call a cut off them. Normally speaking I’d be very measured at half time. I don’t believe in even raising my voice,” O’Connor explained.

“But I was quite animated because I felt that there were players who were playing well below par, who just needed maybe a little bit of a jolt to get them going.

“I was very happy with how we played in the second half because we needed a reaction, we weren’t playing well. And I thought we got that.”

🗣 ‘I don’t believe in even raising my voice, but I was quite animated!’@Kerry_Official‘s Jack O’Connor was more animated than usual in his half time team talk in the All Ireland final, but it certainly paid off | 🏐 🗣 ‘I sensed that there were players playing well below par’ pic.twitter.com/IE5smQaxAF — Off The Ball (@offtheball) July 30, 2022

‘All those fellas will be bursting to go next year.’

Kerry were crowned as All-Ireland champions just one week ago, although O’Connor is already thinking about his county’s defence of their title next year.

O’Connor is clearly confident in his side’s chances of getting their hands on the Sam Maguire Cup again, as he pointed out that several quality players are due to return in 2023 after missing out this year.

“We feel that we have a good, strong panel and there were other players who were unavailable to us. The likes of Dara Moynihan was very close to starting – he injured his ankle of Tuesday night,” O’Connor said.

“Mike Breen, a really promising wing half-back who played under me with the minors in ’15 and was on the team last year. He tore a hamstring very badly at the start of the year and he was out for the whole season.

“Dylan Casey had done tremendously well for us at corner back and he injured himself in the Limerick game. All those fellas will be bursting to go next year and will be ready to come back and prove a point.”

