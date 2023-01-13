Jack Glynn outlines differences between David Clifford and Shane Walsh

Jack Glynn has had the privilege to play with both David Clifford and Shane Walsh but revealed that two don’t share many similarities.

Clifford and Walsh came head to head in last year’s All-Ireland final and were also both nominated for the All-Stars footballer of the year award, with the Kerry man coming out on top on both occasions.

There’s no doubting they are two of the best in the business and Glynn is in the fairly unique position of having played with them both, Clifford with UL in the Sigerson Cup last year and Walsh with Galway.

Despite both men’s innate ability to rack up big scores on a regular basis, Glynn explained that the two go about their business in very different ways.

Jack Glynn on David Clifford and Shane Walsh.

“They’re obviously the two best players in the game at the moment, but they both have different styles of play,” Glynn said.

“It’s interesting when you’re playing with David and Shane that you’d notice small little things. Like, Shane is very athletic, he can turn on a halfpence, he’s always taking on his man and is so explosive.

“And David is just so smart and it’s out of this world how skilful he is with the ball. It’s just very insightful even to see how different they are but how good they both are at what they do.

“They’re quite different players but are both at the top of the game. Their different styles of play is something we’ll be talking about for years to come.”

Clodagh McIntyre, Kate Kirwan, Jack Glynn, Eoghan McLaughlin, Andrew Dunphy & Adrian Mullen pictured at the launch of the @ElectricIreland @HigherEdGAA & Electric Ireland @3rdLevelCamogie Championships launch today! (📸 @tommaher85) #FirstClassRivals pic.twitter.com/ybQtEV14bU — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) January 12, 2023

Watching the two men in training.

While the style of playing may differ significantly, the work Clifford and Walsh put in behind the scenes is very similar and perhaps essential for those who want to perform at such a high level.

Glynn is thankful to be able to see how both men operate in training and is applying what he learns from them to his own regime.

“The reason they’re at the top level of the game is because of the amount of practice they put in,” Glynn explained.

“You’d always see them staying behind after training taking extra shots, they’re always there for training and are the sort of players that drive on the team because they take a leadership role as well as being stand out players.

“It’s great to be able to play with both of them and see how they both operate and you take little snippets from both of them in terms of how to approach the game.

“How professional they both are, how they conduct themselves around the team environment and conduct themselves in training.”

Coming up against old friends in the Sigerson Cup.

A great point of difference that the Sigerson Cup has is that each team can feature players from a wide range of counties, as foes become friends for a couple of months in January and February.

The opposite is also true however, as Galway man Glynn plays for the University of Limerick, while he is very familiar with much of the NUI Galway team.

UL and NUI Galway contested last year’s Sigerson Cup final and Glynn stressed that there is no holding back when friends come up against each other.

“I got plenty of digs from the lads at that. There would be no love lost there. The vast majority of them would be in with [Galway] so I’d know them,” Glynn revealed.

“We all get on very well so it’s funny coming up against them on the field. It’s almost weird in a way. You wouldn’t be afraid to give it to each other anyway. You wouldn’t be holding back.

“Next week you have training with them and it’s all laughs and jokes but it’s very much down to business when you come up against each other on the field.”

Pictured is University of Limerick and Galway footballer, Jack Glynn, as Electric Ireland teams up with six intercounty Camogie and GAA stars to look ahead to the upcoming matches and rivalries across the Electric Ireland Camogie Third Level Championships and the Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Championships. Through its #FirstClassRivals campaign, Electric Ireland will continue to celebrate the unexpected alliances that form between county rivals as they come together in pursuit of some of the most coveted titles across Camogie and GAA.

Read More About: galway gaa, Jack Glynn