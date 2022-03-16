Hurling put into perspective for Galway’s Conor Whelan after tragic Paul Shefflin death

Conor Whelan admits hurling was very much put into perspective after the tragic death of Paul Shefflin, the brother of Kilkenny legend and Galway manager Henry.

It has been a difficult two weeks for those involved in Kilkenny hurling, as Paul Shefflin died suddenly at the age of 40 while out for a run less than two weeks ago.

The last couple of weeks have obviously been very tough for Galway boss Henry Shefflin, who explained at his brother’s funeral that Paul was always there for him, and for anyone else in his life who was in need of a friend.

The loss has touched all those who know the Shefflin family and Whelan admitted at the launch of the Allianz League Retro Jerseys that it had put hurling firmly into perspective.

Conor Whelan on the tragic passing of Paul Shefflin.

“I suppose we put so much time into hurling and sometimes we can lose perspective of the most important things in life. It was an awful tragedy and an awful tragic story and it really hits home,” Whelan said.

“For players, the reality is that there’s a lot more pressing matters out there in the world, unfortunately. You’ve wars and you’ve tragedy and stuff like that.

“That’s why I think it’s very important that we enjoy playing hurling and enjoy getting back and having fans at games and stuff like that.

“It’s an immense tragic time and it’s just one of those things really where it’s very, very hard to have the words to put it into perspective.”

Henry Shefflin’s impact on the Galway hurlers.

Galway got off to a great start in the Allianz Leagues, as they opened their first campaign under Henry Shefflin with wins against Offaly and Limerick, although they have been brought back to earth since then.

Defeats to Wexford and Cork followed those two opening wins, and as the Slaneysiders and Rebels are both unbeaten in Group A of Division One, Galway are unable to qualify for the league’s semi-finals.

A final league game against Clare awaits Galway this weekend and Whelan revealed that Shefflin has kept his side grounded amidst the excitement of the Kilkenny hurling legend taking over.

“He’s obviously a legend of the game so it was obviously very exciting when he was appointed. But we’re just working away and training hard and looking forward to playing Clare at the weekend,” Whelan explained.

“He’s obviously someone that you looked up to as a kid and inspired to be like. He’s been an inspiration to each and every young kid across the country.

“But it’s very much just training-orientated and working hard I suppose. We’re trying to get back on track now with a win at the weekend.”

The Start of an Era. Galway manager Henry Shefflin arrives before the Walsh Cup Senior Hurling round 1 match between Galway and Offaly at Duggan Park in Ballinasloe. 📸 @HarryAMurphy https://t.co/whXiTiwZMx pic.twitter.com/kefDILObyq — sportsfile (@sportsfile) January 9, 2022

St Patrick’s Day celebrations put on hold for Conor Whelan.

While a win or loss for Galway against Clare on Sunday won’t see them qualify for the league semi-final, or see them relegated from Division One, Shefflin’s side are aiming to win nonetheless.

Much of the country will be celebrating this week due to St. Patrick’s Day and the double bank holiday weekend, but Whelan revealed that himself and his teammates will be very much focused on the job at hand.

“With the condensed season I suppose we’ve only four weeks until the championship from Saturday so our focus is very much so on Clare at the weekend and finishing out the league as best we can,” Whelan commented.

“I think we’ll have to give the Paddy’s Day celebrations a miss for this year. We’ll probably be looking on at the parades as opposed to being part and parcel of it.

“As players you always want to try to do your best. We’re going to try to win and I think it’s important for us that we finish with a positive heading towards the championship. That will very much so be our focus.”

To celebrate 30 years of the Allianz Leagues, six counties will wear once off retro jerseys inspired by those worn in the first season of Allianz’s sponsorship of the competition. The kits will be worn this weekend by Tyrone and Mayo (football) along with Galway, Clare, Wexford and Cork (hurling). Fans can enter a draw to win a signed retro jersey with all proceeds going to Allianz’s charity partner Women’s Aid. To enter the raffle simply visit www.idonate.ie/raffle/ AllianzWomensAid

Read More About: Conor Whelan, galway gaa