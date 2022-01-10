Henry Shefflin rules out a Joe Canning return to Galway’s senior hurlers

Galway manager Henry Shefflin has confirmed that Joe Canning will not be returning to the county’s senior hurling panel.

Canning announced his retirement from inter-county hurling last July, shortly after Galway were knocked out of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship by Waterford.

The 2017 All Stars hurler of the year was just 32 when he announced his decision, and likely could have stayed on for a few more years with Galway. This created speculation over whether he may reverse his decision, especially after Shefflin’s arrival.

Shefflin was speaking to the Irish Independent after Galway’s Walsh Cup victory against Offaly however, and confirmed that Canning would not be playing for the senior hurlers, while praising his role with the county’s minor team.

Henry Shefflin on Joe Canning.

“I think it was very positive for Galway hurling again to see Joe going in with Fergal Healy and the management team with the minors,” Shefflin said.

“I think it’s just a great sign. I’ve seen him in Loughgeorge Saturday mornings and Sunday mornings at 10 am, so he’s very much hands-on and wants to work for the betterment of Galway hurling. Would I have loved to work with him? Of course, I would have.

“You know he was a once-in-a-lifetime hurler, a generational hurler and he’ll be a massive loss. But it’s over to the other players now and they know that. They have to fill that void. A massive void to fill but they’ll have to fill it.”

Galway hurling manager Henry Shefflin shares his thoughts on today’s Galway win with the National & Local media and press. pic.twitter.com/H9s9NrcoPQ — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) January 9, 2022

The Portumna man is helping out with county minors.

Although Canning won’t be playing for Galway anymore, he will still be involved with his county’s hurling set-up, having joined Fergal Healy’s Galway minor hurling management team.

Canning has no previous experience in management, but his expertise on the field will surely come in handy when it comes to passing on knowledge to Galway’s up-and-coming talent.

On the senior front, there is plenty of positivity in Galway regarding Shefflin’s appointment, after the Tribesmen failed to impress in last year’s championship.

