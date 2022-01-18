Henry Shefflin insists Galway won’t ‘panic’ after Dublin disaster

Galway senior hurling manager Henry Shefflin has insisted his side won’t panic after they suffered a 19-point loss to Dublin in the Walsh Cup.

Dublin proved to be far too strong for Galway in the pre-season competition, as they ran out as 3-29 to 0-19 winners at Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

While the fixture wasn’t of the greatest importance and Galway didn’t put out a first-string side, the manner of defeat is cause for concern for the Tribesmen.

Shefflin was speaking to RTE after the game and admitted that while he was disappointed with the result, he argued that there is no need to panic about Galway’s senior hurlers.

Henry Shefflin on Galway’s heavy loss to Dublin.

“It was a very difficult day for us as a management team, and for the players as well. We did stick at it and made the game a little bit more competitive in the second half,” Shefflin said.

“From a hurling point of view, and where we’re at, we were well, well back. We’ve lots of work to do. We’re only in a couple of months and you could see that Dublin were well down the tracks.

“To be fair we’re doing a lot of chopping and changing. There were seven or eight changes to the team from last week. It’s hard to get that pattern of play that Dublin have at the moment.

“It is concerning because we’re trying to find players. It’s about growing and learning, and we will not panic yet. Are we disappointed? Of course we are, and I’m sure Galway hurling is hurting because Dublin were just streets ahead of us.”

It’s two wins from two for our Senior Hurlers in the Walsh Cup 💪👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/8ryhR7CTZE — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) January 16, 2022

The Tribesmen are aiming to get back to their best.

2021 proved to be a very disappointing year for Galway, as the Tribesmen were beaten by Dublin in the Leinster semi-final, while they were later knocked out of the championship by Waterford in an All-Ireland qualifier.

Galway got off to a winning start under Shefflin, as they claimed a 2-19 to 0-19 win against Offaly in their opening Walsh Cup fixture, but they were brought firmly back down to Earth against Dublin.

The Tribesmen will need to rebuild this year, especially after the departure of Joe Canning, but more results like the defeat to Dublin and the pressure on new inter-county hurling manager Shefflin will increase.

Read More About: dublin gaa, galway gaa, henry shefflin