Glen withdraw objection to end All-Ireland Club final debacle

Watty Graham’s Glen have withdrawn their objection to the outcome of their All-Ireland Club Football final loss to Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilmacud claimed a two-point win against Glen in the All-Ireland club final, although the Dublin club had 16 men defending their goal in the final play of the match in a serious breach of the sport’s rules.

Glen made an official objection to the outcome of the match, and the CCCC later announced that the match would be replayed, to which Kilmacud responded with an appeal of their own.

The final will not be replayed however, as Glen revealed in a statement issued to Gaelic Life that they have withdrawn from the objection process, which means the result will stand.

Glen withdraw from objection process.

“Watty Graham’s GAC, Glen lodged an objection to the result of the All-Ireland club final because we believed that grounds existed for a replay to be held if Rule 6.44 had been broken,” the statement reads.

“Due to the ongoing proceedings we as a club now do not believe the conditions exist for a replay to be contested. Consequently, Watty Graham’s, Glen would like to withdraw from this process.

“As a club, the sense of pride and respect we have for our team and management will endure. They have treated us to countless moments of joy, which until recently, we didn’t even know were possible.

“Watty Graham’s GAC would like to thank our members for all the support they have given to our players, management and committee.

“The club would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the messages of help and support we have received from throughout the country. We will go again. Onwards and upwards.”

Kilmacud Crokes will retain their All-Ireland title.

No indication had been given over when a replay could have taken place, although it had been reported that Kilmacud would prefer to hand the trophy over rather than play the final again.

Kilmacud will remain as All-Ireland champions following Glen’s decision, which is the third time that the Dublin club has won the biggest championship of all.

