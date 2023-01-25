Glen confirm objection to All-Ireland Club final outcome

Watty Graham’s Glen have confirmed that they have objected to the outcome of their All-Ireland Club Football final defeat to Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilmacud Crokes claimed a two-point win against Glen in Sunday’s All-Ireland final, although the Dublin club was seen to have 17 players on the pitch in the last play of the game, 16 of which were crowded around their goal.

Despite the clear breach of rules, the GAA informed Glen that they would not review the matter until the Derry club made an official objection, which needed to be submitted before 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Glen make official objection to the GAA.

In a statement sent to Gaelic Life, Glen confirmed that the club’s objection was submitted to the GAA at 11pm on Tuesday.

“Watty Graham’s GAC will lodge an objection to the CCCC in relation to the outcome of last Sunday’s All-Ireland club final,” the statement reads.

The official objection could result in the match being replayed, while the match being awarded to Glen and a fine for Kilmacud are other possible outcomes.

Glen had criticised the GAA for putting the onus on the club to make an objection in a previous public statement, although a decision from the national sporting body must now be made.

Manager Malachy O’Rourke did not wish to seek a replay.

Glen manager Malachy O’Rourke didn’t appear eager to make any appeal in the immediate aftermath of the game, although he acknowledged that it was not a decision for him to make.

“We can do nothing about that but it obviously does make a difference the more men they have in there. The harder it is for us to get a score out of it and I think we did ask the fourth official to get the free retaken but it didn’t happen,” O’Rourke said.

“I can’t speak for the club or anything else but I don’t think that’s how the club operates. We had our chances, we gave it our best shot. Look it, that shouldn’t happen. I can’t speak for the club but I just think we’ll accept we got beat on the day.”

Glen chairman Barry Slowey struck a different note on Sunday evening however, as he announced that the club would be seeking clarification from the GAA over what happened.

