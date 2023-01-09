Glen’s Danny Tallon in dreamland as Kilmacud Crokes decider awaits

Danny Tallon was in dreamland as Watty Graham’s Glen booked a place in the All-Ireland Club Football final with a narrow victory against Moycullen.

Glen will contest an All-Ireland final for the first time in the club’s history, having only been crowned as Derry champions for the first time in 2021, while they won a first-ever Ulster title last month.

The Derry club could add a first-ever All-Ireland title to their list of achievements in two weeks’ time, as Glen claimed a hard fought victory against Moycullen of Galway at Croke Park.

Man of the match Danny Tallon was speaking to TG4 after his club’s famous victory and reflected on just how far Glen have come in a short space pf time.

Danny Tallon on Glen’s All-Ireland semi-final victory.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, the stuff of dreams. Being here with your club is unbelievable but an All-Ireland final – it hasn’t sunk in,” Tallon admitted.

“It was hard to imagine days like this here, obviously it wasn’t too long ago that we were battling relegation and things like that.

“Our neighbours Slaughtneil had a few All-Ireland finals, just watching them, you were trying to get there. Thankfully we have.

“It’s a complete team game, everybody chips in. There’s a bit of a joke that we’ve 14 forwards playing and I know it seems like that at times. But it was a massive shift and it’s all about winning the semi-final.”

Kilmacud Crokes await.

Leinster champions Kilmacud Crokes saw off Kerry’s Kerins O’Rahilly’s in Sunday’s other semi-final and will be hoping to go one step further, having lost to Kilcoo in last year’s All-Ireland final.

Kilmacud have plenty of star power in tow, as Galway’s Shane Walsh has been a key player for the Dublin club this year, while Paul Mannion could feature in the final having recently recovered from an ankle operation.

Glen will be the underdogs against Kilmacud, although the Derry club have surpassed all expectations so far and will be full of belief, having comfortably beaten last year’s All-Ireland champions Kilcoo last month.

