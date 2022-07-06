Ger Brennan expects Kerry’s bottle will be tested in effort to end Dublin streak

Ger Brennan expects all the hardest questions will be asked of Kerry when they take on Dublin in Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Kerry head into the weekend in fine form, having claimed an eight-point victory against Mayo after cruising to a Division One league title and Munster Championship title earlier in the season.

Perhaps their greatest challenge of the season awaits them on Sunday however, as they take on Dublin in Croke Park, a county the Kingdom haven’t tasted victory against in the Championship since 2009.

Although Kerry have failed to beat Dublin in their last six Championship encounters, Jack O’Connor’s men are the slight favourites to win this time around, and deservedly so based on their season so far.

Former Dublin footballer Ger Brennan was speaking on behalf of Electric Ireland and went through the questions that will be asked of Kerry’s players by their manager before throw-in at Croke Park.

Ger Brennan on the questions that will be asked of Kerry.

“Will they actually have the belief going into the home straight, whether they’re a couple of points up or a couple of points behind? For me, that’s all that is going to be in it going into the home straight,” Brennan explained.

“Will they be able to keep doing what they’re doing and close out a match or keep doing what they’re doing and try to regain control?

“I honestly can’t answer that question for you until we see the lads tog out on the Sunday and that’s the question that Jack O’Connor will ask them beforehand. Do you want to be known as bottlers? That you can’t get one over this Dublin team?

“Or do you want to be known as the team that eventually got the monkey off the back after 13 years that have been dominated by Dublin?

“It’s a similar dressing room that Jack O’Connor has now to the one that Pat Gilroy had with us going into 2011. No doubt there are similar conversations.”

David Clifford and Con O’Callaghan are a doubt for Sunday.

Both Kerry and Dublin could be without their star men this weekend, as Con O’Callaghan missed the Dubs’ quarter-final win against Cork, while David Clifford looked to be struggling with injury in the Kingdom’s last outing against Mayo.

Clifford has been vital for Kerry all year, while Dublin noticeably improved with O’Callaghan in tow after he was unavailable for the league campaign, and both would be a massive loss to their respective counties.

Whether both men will be available or not will likely not be known until the day of the match, and Brennan believes the absence of one or the other could decide the result.

“I think if Con O’Callaghan and David Clifford are both playing I think it’s going to go down to the wire and possibly extra time. I think if both lads are injured it’s also going to go down to the wire, possibly extra time,” Brennan commented.

“But if either team is missing a Con or a Clifford, the team with the other guy playing is going to press on because Con and Clifford are such huge parts of their respective forward lines.

“How they move, the amount of attention they attract which opens up space for other players, adds a whole lot to how the forward line moves. So I think there’s going to be very little between them.

“Kerry’s bench would have a bit more for me. Coming in, I know Dessie has withheld a couple of the more established fellas; Niall Scully being one, David Byrne is coming back into contention now.

“If Dublin finish with a slightly stronger team than what they start with it will give us a decent chance, but there’s going to be very little between the squads in this game.”

Rising standards in the All-Ireland Minor Championship.

There is more than one massive encounter taking place this weekend of course, with the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Championship Final between Galway and Mayo being played this Friday.

Galway and Mayo are both battle-hardened coming into Friday’s final, having overcome fierce challenges from Derry and Kerry respectively, and another close-fought match is expected between the two Connacht rivals.

Brennan has no shortage of experience with young, up and coming footballers, having worked as UCD’s Gaelic Games Development Executive since 2015, and is well aware of the constantly increasing standards in the minor championship.

“What I have noticed is the tactical awareness of young lads coming into UCD from around the country is far superior than certainly when I was at that age. The level and standard of coaching in counties is at a higher level,” Brennan said.

“It’s probably more game-based, people are educating coaches and managers are educating themselves more. They’re going to workshops and they want to become better mentors for their players. That’s rubbing off on the standard and quality of games.

“What’s evident in the minor games and the juvenile games, there is that bit of fickleness there where a couple of scores go in and the whole momentum can turn. A team can implode despite being in the ascendancy for the previous part.

“So from a psychological, mental strength point of view, there is that juvenile element to the games, which is very understandable. That’s just all about maturity. But the standard of game intelligence is far higher.

“The skill is very high, the fitness is still very good. Guys are probably physically a bit more in shape. But tactically I think guys are much further ahead than in previous decades.”

