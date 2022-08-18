Gearóid Hegarty in full support of condensed championship and split season

Gearóid Hegarty is a big fan of the condensed championship, explaining that he found lengthy waits between games much harder to deal with than a packed schedule.

Limerick played seven championship games in the space of three months this year, with the condensed format seeing the first round of the Munster Championship played on April 17th, while the All-Ireland final took place on July 17th.

Before the round-robin provincial championship format and the split season was adopted, All-Ireland-winning counties could play as little as four matches in the space of three months.

Hegarty was speaking after being named as the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month for July/August and expressed his full support for the condensed split season despite the packed fixture schedule.

Gearóid Hegarty expressed support for split season.

“I’m personally a big fan of it. I think the demands on players nowadays are getting harder and harder,” Hegarty said.

“Shortening the season a small bit, okay it is putting pressure on you from game to game, if you get a little niggle you might miss two or three games, but every single inter-county team this year would have trained over 100 times.

“Some of them might have trained 150 times, depending on when they went back and how far they went in the championship. If you think about training 150 times for maybe six league games and five or six championship games, there’s no other sport in the world that does that I can tell you.

“Look at the Premier League, NFL, NBA – it’s all games week-on-week. I know it’s tough but in my opinion, as a player a game followed by a five-week block of training before your next game, that’s much harder to me than it would be having a game over for a couple of days and having a game the following week or even two weeks later.

“Players want games, spectators want games. I think it’s great, I think the split season is brilliant. I know it was shortened, I’m not saying it’s perfect. I don’t think there is a perfect solution.

“Maybe it can be improved on slightly I haven’t really thought about it, but this year was a success definitely.”

Most challenging All-Ireland winning season yet.

Limerick were crowned as All-Ireland champions for the third year in a row last month, although success certainly isn’t coming easier to John Kiely’s side.

Clare, Galway and Kilkenny pushed Limerick all the way in this year’s championship, as the Treaty County’s All-Ireland credentials were tested far more vigorously than in recent seasons.

Limerick coasted to victory against Waterford and Cork in the previous two All-Ireland finals, although Hegarty admitted that he found this year’s decider against Kilkenny far more difficult.

“I was exhausted after the game this year. It was utter relief that the ref had eventually blown the whistle,” Hegarty admitted.

“You just took a deep breath in and thought ‘Thank God’ whereas the last couple of years you kind of knew the game was over in the last couple of minutes. We knew we had to raise our performance massively for the All-Ireland final.

“You don’t get anything easy against Kilkenny. They’re an incredible county, just constantly producing hurlers every single year and they’re extremely hard to play against. Thankfully we did.

“It’s immensely satisfying to perform to a high level on All-Ireland final day, that’s where you want to perform. This year was much harder than 2020 or 2021 without a doubt.”

Gearóid Hegarty on competition within Limerick’s squad.

“Everywhere we go there’s a competition, I can guarantee you that. Everywhere. It’s relentless,” Hegarty revealed.

“Myself and Peter Casey, honest to God, you should see some of the competitions we do be having regardless of where we go. If there’s a table tennis at a training camp, you could be playing table tennis for three or four hours.

“You’d have to be dragged off the table to sit down and relax yourself in between training sessions. Everywhere we go, specially in the gym I suppose and on the training field more than anything, that is where the competition is at its most.

“I love that. I’m naturally a very competitive person and I need that competition in my life. Even going out for a game of golf, if there’s nothing on the line I just don’t enjoy it as much.

“A casual game, just going out and hitting a few balls, it doesn’t get me amped up as much as if there was something on the line.”

While the competitive atmosphere in the squad can sometimes result in some tension between players, Hegarty wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I’m sure you can imagine it’s not always that friendly, it never works like that. It’s a great thing to say that we are such a competitive bunch,” Hegarty commented.

“When there is such high competition involved everything doesn’t always go as smoothly maybe as you’d like. But you need that competition without a doubt.”

