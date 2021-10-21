Galway GAA chairman comments on tight-lipped approach to Henry Shefflin appointment

Galway GAA chairperson Pat Kearney has commended the county’s appointment committee in securing Henry Shefflin’s services as senior hurling manager.

Kilkenny legend Shefflin was announced as Galway’s new hurling manager yesterday evening, despite reports in the media that Davy Fitzgerald was set to take charge of the Tribesmen.

Shefflin has never managed at inter-county level before, but he did manage Ballyhale Shamrocks alongside his brother Tommy, who won All-Ireland Club championship titles in 2019 and 2020.

‘It’s the media’s job to speculate.’

Kearney was speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland about Shefflin’s appointment and revealed that the county board had intended to keep their talks with the Kilkenny legend private until he was confirmed as Galway’s new hurling manager.

“It’s the media’s job to speculate but there was one pillar missing and that was the facts,” Kearney said.

“It was a tight ship, we had to keep it that way. There was a lot of commentary on the issue. They [the appointment committee] were focused on the job and they got their man.”

Galway GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Henry Shefflin as the new Galway Senior Hurling Manager. Statement below👇 pic.twitter.com/qR0sbTE7F1 — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) October 20, 2021

Henry Shefflin brought in to inspire young Galway hurlers.

There will likely be a number of new faces in Galway’s team next year, following the retirements of some of the county’s senior hurlers, including arguably their greatest ever player in Joe Canning.

Kearney explained that he hopes Shefflin can inspire the county’s young talent, based off the Kilkenny man’s success in his legendary playing career as well as his burgeoning managerial career.

“He has an unrivalled career in hurling and in management he led Ballyhale to club All-Irelands in 2019 and 2020. He brings enthusiasm, vision and values. We have young players coming in off the five minor All-Irelands,” Kearney commented.

“Added to the core of players that is there they should be focused, dedicated and motivated by Henry. His very presence in the dressing room has to inspire younger hurlers and that’s the aim.”

