Galway player Sinead Burke has described the Ladies Gaelic Football Association president’s response to criticism of the late change of venue as ‘a punch in the guts’.

The All-Ireland semi-final fixture was relocated to Croke Park from Parnell Park on very late notice, giving both Galway and Cork insufficient time to warm up for the game.

LGFA president Marie Hickey appeared on RTE’s Morning Ireland to address criticism about the organisations handling of the whole affair but suggested that the Galway team were partly at fault too.

🏐 @kinsella_maria and Marie Hickey react to the All-Ireland semi final being moved to Croke Park.

⁩ @LadiesFootball pic.twitter.com/FW1KwXeBPj — Morning Ireland (@morningireland) December 7, 2020

“Galway arrived to Croke Park at 12.30 and they then proceeded to the dressing rooms so they spent quite a bit of time in the dressing room, and then emerged out onto the pitch.

“They would have had an opportunity to get out onto the pitch earlier had they not spent so much time in the dressing room,” Hickey said.

While the LGFA president later clarified that she didn’t mean that Galway were at fault, she maintained that they could have given themselves more time to warm up.

‘The question wasn’t even asked’

Sinead Burke was speaking on Today with Clare Byrne and told of her disappointment with the attitude of the governing body.

“It is very disappointing and disheartening to hear that.

“I have so much time for the LGFA and have had amazing days with the association, and to hear that being said – it is a punch in the guts.”

“The most disappointing thing is the question was never asked could the men’s game be pushed back 30 minutes. That’s the killer blow. The question wasn’t even asked.

“All we were asking for was 10 minutes to get a sufficient warm-up done to get us to match intensity to be prepared going into that game yesterday and we weren’t allowed,” Burke said.

Burke was not the only person in the Galway set up unhappy with the late venue change, with Galway manager Tim Rabbitte stating that he regrets not walking off the pitch in protest before kick-off.

