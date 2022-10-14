Galway manager Pádraic Joyce explains why he sees no need for drinking bans

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce has revealed that he has never put a drinking ban in place for his team as it would be an unnecessary measure for his players.

Drinking bans have been a part of GAA culture for some time now, as numerous managers fear that their players’ performances will be negatively affected by alcohol.

While their certainly is some truth in that, Joyce has never asked his players to stay away from alcohol completely, and it doesn’t seem to have done too much harm as Galway reached the All-Ireland Football final this year.

Joyce was speaking on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish GAA podcast and revealed that he actually encourages his players to go for a few pints together, although they sometimes opt for Tia Maria’s instead.

Pádraic Joyce on why a drinking ban isn’t needed for Galway.

“I don’t think there’s an alcohol issue here with players,” Joyce explained.

“We took them on a night out at Christmas one time and the [owner] of the pub we were in actually came over to me and said, ‘Pádraic, what kind of lads have you here? We’ve ran out of milk.’

“They ran out of milk because some of them were drinking Tia Maria and milk. I don’t think they’re actually big drinkers nowadays. The players put so much time into their training, they’re not going to mess it away in two or three days.

“I’ve always allowed it. I’ve never had a drink ban in place with the lads. There’s no need because they’re such good fellas and they control themselves.

“But I do like when the game is over for lads to go together for an hour or two and have their food, have their few beers and even meet family members.”

“Some lads go home and some lads go to places that shouldn’t be going to for the rest of the night and that’s ok too” Padraic Joyce on what Galway did after that ET win over Armagh with a semi final in two weeks PS, love The Tia Maria part 🤣 Full show https://t.co/mVc5dkBdms pic.twitter.com/RqzaMjlAje — Smaller Fish GAA (@SmallerFishGAA) October 14, 2022

The Tribesmen have made great progress in recent years.

Joyce stated that his goal as Galway manager would be to win an All-Ireland title when he took over ahead of the 2020 season, and he came agonisingly close to doing just that this year.

Galway were crowned as Connacht champions and got promoted toe Division One of the Allianz Leagues however, and Joyce will be confident that his team can go one step further.

