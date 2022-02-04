Galway star Orlaith McGrath as hungry as ever to succeed with club and county

Orlaith McGrath has experienced plenty of success in her camogie career already, but the Galway star insists she is as hungry as ever to succeed.

Galway won the All-Ireland Camogie Championship for the second time in three years in 2021, in just the county’s fourth-ever All-Ireland title since the championship was founded in 1932.

McGrath played a crucial role in Galway’s success last year while she has also won an All-Ireland Club Camogie Championship, as she helped Sarsfields see off Slaughtneil of Derry in the 2020 final.

Sarsfields were unable to make it back-to-back titles however, as Wexford’s Oulart the Ballagh defeated the Galway club in last year’s delayed final in December, a loss which has spurred on McGrath for the year ahead.

“I suppose recently losing the club All-Ireland final to Oulart the Ballagh has instilled a lot of hunger in us, more hunger than we’ve ever had before,” McGrath said at the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues launch.

“No matter what championship you’re in you are there to do your best and there to win it. Definitely losing the All-Ireland final in December has instilled a huge amount of hunger in us.”

Orlaith McGrath on losing the All-Ireland Club Camogie final.

2021 was a hectic year for McGrath, as both Galway and Sarsfield made it to their respective All-Ireland finals, although she admits the loss in the club final has put a “dampener” on the last 12 months.

“It was probably the busiest year that I’ve had in a season so far between club and county, but I suppose I was fortunate enough that we got to those finals,” McGrath explained.

“The league final with Galway, winning the All-Ireland and got to an All-Ireland club final too with Sarsfields. You play because you want to get to those finals and we’re very fortunate with that.

“Losing the club All Ireland in December was a real dampener on the year. I suppose it did mask over a lot of the success with Galway because when you are playing with your club it’s that much closer to the bone and you feel that bit more responsible.

“With Galway though it was an absolute brilliant year and we’ve loads to be happy about but I do think losing the club All Ireland and the fact that it was so recent definitely does put a dampener on the 2021 season.”

Today we launched the 2022 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League, marking the 6th year of our sponsorship! 🏑🏆 Joined by Cork’s Amy O’Connor, Kilkenny’s Grace Walsh, Galway’s Orlaith McGrath & Waterford’s Niamh Rockett 💪 Who will you be cheering for this season? 🙌#StyleOfPlay pic.twitter.com/MDWsxBvMs3 — Littlewoods Ireland (@LittlewoodsIRL) February 1, 2022

Juggling teaching with camogie.

McGrath is a PE teacher in Kinvara, south Galway, which has allowed her to commit plenty of time to her camogie career, but the Covid-19 pandemic has complicated matters.

A high number of school children and teachers across the country have had to take time out, having either contracted Covid-19 or been identified as a close contact, ever since schools reopened after the initial closure at the start of the pandemic.

While McGrath has managed to avoid any issues relating to Covid-19, she admits that it has been a worry leading up to big matches that she could have to go into isolation.

“It has [been difficult] but I’ve been very fortunate in my school that they have taken the correct protocols and I haven’t actually been caught in those regards,” McGrath commented.

“It definitely is a worry coming up to a huge match if you’re a close contact or something like that in a school or professional set-up.

“You have to take the right precautions so you do need to keep yourself a tiny bit more wrapped up coming up to huge matches and then just hope for the best.”

Read More About: camogie, galway gaa, orlaith mcgrath