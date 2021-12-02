GAA appoint task force to recommend All-Ireland Football Championship reform

The GAA have announced that they have created a task force appointed to make recommendations on potential reform of the All-Ireland Football Championship.

An effort to create a league-based championship was defeated at a GAA Special Congress in October, despite the support of 80 per cent of players, president Larry McCarthy and director-general Tom Ryan.

McCarthy said soon after the motion was defeated that he expected the issue of championship reform to be revisited “very quickly” and he has made good on those comments by confirming the appointment of a task force which will analyse various potential reformations of the championship.

The task force will make recommendations to the GAA’s central council on potential motions for change at February’s Annual Congress, which if passed, will come into effect in time for the 2023 season.

Championship to remain familiar next year, with one major change.

The All-Ireland Football Championship will revert back to the format last used in 2017, with the exception of the introduction of the second-tier championship, known as the Tailteann Cup.

The Tailteann Cup will feature teams from Divisions 3 and 4 of the Allianz Leagues, who fail to reach a provincial final.

The last two years have featured straight knock-out formats in the championship, as a result of the condensed time period in which the tournament had to be completed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the qualifiers will return next year.

The ‘Super Eight’ format that was used in 2018 and 2019, which featured a group stage for the final eight teams involved in the championship, will not be used in favour of a straight knock out quarter-final stage.

