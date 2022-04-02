All GAA activity in South Sligo postponed after untimely death of Red Óg Murphy

All GAA activity in the South Sligo area has been postponed following the death of young inter-county star Red Óg Murphy.

Murphy, who played Gaelic football for Sligo, DCU for his club Curry, died suddenly at the age of 21. The GAA community is in mourning following the passing of the youngster, who also briefly played Aussie Rules for North Melbourne.

Sligo GAA announced in a statement on Twitter that all Gaelic games activity in the south of the county will be postponed for the time being.

“Sligo GAA is deeply shocked at the untimely death of Red Óg Murphy. We knew Red Óg as a public figure through his great sporting ability, but he was first and foremost a son and a brother. Our first thoughts are with his family and then his teammates, friends and clubmates,” the statement reads.

“Our concern now is to respect the family’s privacy and to support those who knew, played and worked with Red Óg as players and coaches and in particular the community of Curry GAA club who will want to remember and celebrate his contribution to their community and their lives.

“For now all GAA activity in the South Sligo area has been postponed. Games elsewhere and the games involving county teams will proceed as we believe that where possible it is best to bring people together to meet, talk and remember within their normal GAA environment.

“We are very grateful for the support of our colleagues in Croke Park and in the wider GAA community over the past 24 hours. Óg go deo. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Curry GAA ask for privacy on behalf of the Murphy family.

Murphy’s local club Curry also released a statement on Twitter and relayed the Murphy family’s message of asking for privacy at this difficult time.

“My name is Barry Gallagher and I am Chairman of Curry GAA club. We learned yesterday afternoon of the death of Red Óg Murphy. This is a terrible tragedy for the Murphy family, our club and our community,” the statement reads.

“We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Murphy / Lavin families and friends. Red Óg was a member of Curry GAA club and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“We have been in contact with his parents and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time. Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

“The clubhouse is open to all, to support them and to offer them advice and guidance. We would ask you to respect our privacy at this time. Funeral arrangements to follow. Thank you.”

