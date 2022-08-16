Galway and Mayo dominate Electric Ireland Minor Football Team of the Year

All-Ireland Minor Football champions Galway have six players on the team of the year, while runners-up Mayo have four.

Finalists Galway and Mayo have been well represented in the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the year, with 10 players hailing from the Connacht counties.

All-Ireland semi-finalists Derry have two players included in the team, fellow semi-finalists Kerry have just the one player selected, while quarter-finalists Dublin and Tyrone both have one representative.

At club level, Claregalway are the best represented, as Galway trio Cillian Travers, Jack Lonergan and Éanna Monaghan have made the cut, while Claremorris duo Rio Mortimer and Paul Gilmore are also included.

Galway’s Tomás Farthing has been named as the Player of the Year.

Tomás Farthing has been named as the Player of the Year for his efforts in Galway’s All-Ireland winning season.

Farthing didn’t contribute much to Galway’s score tally on their way to All-Ireland glory, although he was a rock at the back as opposition teams found it very difficult to break down The Tribesmen’s defence.

Galway held Mayo to just nine points in the All-Ireland final, as they scored 15 to write their names in the history books and exact revenge on their Connacht rivals.

Mayo had beaten Galway by six points in the Connacht final, but they were ultimately comfortably defeated by their neighbours in the All-Ireland final.

After another exciting season of football action, we are thrilled to finally announce the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year! Check out the below thread to see which players made the team! #GAAThisIsMajor pic.twitter.com/LlZ86Y0BpH — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) August 16, 2022

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year.

1. Kyle Gilmore (Galway and Cortoon Shamrocks)

2. Tomás Farthing (Galway and An Spidéal)

3. Ben Hughes (Tyrone and Donaghmore)

4. Rio Mortimer (Mayo and Claremorris)

5. Paul Gilmore (Mayo and Claremorris)

6. Cillian Trayers (Galway and Claregalway)

7. Fionn Murphy (Kerry and Rathmore)

8. Ruairí Forbes (Derry and Ballinderry Shamrocks)

9. Jack Lonergan (Galway and Claregalway)

10. Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Graham’s Glen)

11. Éanna Monaghan (Galway and Claregalway)

12. Diarmuid Duffy (Mayo and Ballinrobe)

13. Joe Quigley (Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Ronan Clarke (Mayo and Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. Colm Costello (Galway and Dunmore MacHales)

