GAA announce findings of HawkEye report after All-Ireland semi-final error

The GAA have revealed that a “combination of unrelated issues” led to the incorrect ruling out of a point during Galway’s All-Ireland Football semi-final win against Derry.

Galway’s Shane Walsh saw his effort from a 45 sail over the bar during the first-half of the Tribesmen’s encounter with Derry, although after the umpires were unsure of whether it went over, HawkEye was called upon.

HawkEye deemed that the ball had gone wide, but televised footage showed that the ball had gone over the bar, and the point was eventually added to Galway’s score at the half-time break.

The GAA have released a statement explaining what happened at Croke Park after receiving a full report on the issue from HawkEye.

GAA statement in HawkEye malfunction.

“The GAA can confirm that a full report into the issues relating to problems with the score detection technology in use in Croke Park last weekend has been received from HawkEye,” the statement reads.

“A combination of unrelated issues, including minor hardware failures, led to an erroneous finding for a score towards the end of the first half of the first GAA Football semi-final, which was promptly queried by match officials who subsequently took the decision to award the score.

“Full end-to-end testing of the system will take place this week, after which a final decision will be made as to the deployment of the system for Sunday’s GAA Hurling Final.

“HawkEye have also confirmed that there were no historical issues with the system and that the problems experienced relate to last Saturday only and specifically to the Hill 16 end goal for that specific moment in time.

“The GAA is to undertake a full review of its own protocols relating to when and how the system should be stood down if similar challenges are to arise in the future.”

Trust in the system has been damaged.

HawkEye was not used in Sunday’s All-Ireland Football semi-final between Kerry and Dublin after it was shown to have malfunctioned during Saturday’s game between Galway and Derry.

A decision is yet to be made on whether it will be used in this Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny, although it is sure to be a talking point either way.

