Fintan Burke explains why Galway’s hurlers love playing for Henry Shefflin

Fintan Burke has revealed that Galway’s hurlers are having a blast under new manager Henry Shefflin, as he doesn’t place too much focus on stats.

Galway claimed an impressive win against Limerick on Saturday to make it two wins from two in the Allianz Leagues, as Kilkenny legend Shefflin oversaw his side’s victory against the reigning All-Ireland champions.

Shefflin and his team will know that it’s only early days in the season and that Limerick, who also lost to Wexford last weekend, will improve, but Galway can be very pleased with their performance nonetheless.

Man of the match Fintan Burke was speaking to RTE after Galway’s win and applauded his side’s efforts after a hard-victory at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Fintan Burke on Henry Shefflin’s style of management.

“I suppose any day you come down here it’s always going to be a good game. There’s a good home crowd and there’s a good travelling Galway crowd as well in fairness so it made for a great game,” Burke said.

“Everybody knows the standard that Limerick bring to the game so it’s all about coming down and trying to match that as best you can.”

When asked about Shefflin’s style of managing, Burke revealed that the Kilkenny man’s love for the game is very apparent.

“I suppose everyone knows what Henry has done as a player so all you can do is learn off him,” Burke explained.

“There’s no stats, there’s no nothing. It’s just go out and hurl and enjoy yourself. I think everybody loves that, it’s all you want at the end of the day.”

The Tribesmen continue to build after disappointing 2021.

Shefflin’s side currently sit on top of Group A in Division One of the Allianz Leagues, having beaten Offaly and Limerick in the opening two rounds.

2021 was a very disappointing year for Galway as they were knocked out of the All-Ireland Championship in a qualifier by Waterford, while the county’s best-ever player, Joe Canning, announced his retirement.

Galway had actually started 2021 off on the right foot, as they shared that year’s Division One Allianz League title with Kilkenny, and they will be eager to avoid the same fate this year.

Limerick have now lost their first two league games of the year, although it would be extremely foolish to write them off at this early stage.

